'Grand Theft Auto 6' release date news: Leaked resume suggests the game is in development, possible launch in 2019 or 2020

Five versions later and "Grand Theft Auto" has become one of the most popular and most played games in the world. Fans and members of the gaming community have been wondering whether game developer Rockstar Games is thinking of making "Grand Theft Auto 6." A leaked resume suggests that the sixth version of the best-selling game is in development.

It all started when a resume of model and actor Tim Neff was leaked on the internet, and eagle-eyed fans were quick to point out that he was to do motion capture for "Grand Theft Auto 6" alongside other games like "Red Dead Redemption 2."

Despite Neff denying the rumors, saying that the detail on his resume is not true, nothing stopped fans from speculating about "Grand Theft Auto 6" being in development.

As for the game's characters and setting, TechRadar reported that the game might be set in the streets of Tokyo, Japan, making it "Grand Theft Auto: Tokyo," as was desired by the Rockstar Games production team.

However, vice president of Rockstar Games Dan Houser shed some light on this supposed setting to The Guardian and said, "My own personal feeling is that GTA is America."

This does not mean, though, that the game will only stay within America, as company president Leslie Benzies told Digital Trends that they did consider connecting the cities that were featured in the previous versions of the game.

As for the release date, should Rockstar Games announce the plans for "Grand Theft Auto 6" either very soon or most likely next year at the Electronic Entertainment Expo convention, fans should then probably expect a glimpse of the game by either 2019 or 2020. It might still be a long way away, but if the previous launches and reveals were anything to go by, fans will have something to wait for and see.