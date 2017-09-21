'Grand Theft Auto 6' news: When will it arrive?

The poster for the trailer of the "Grand Theft Auto V" Official website of Rockstar Games

Ever since the successful release of "Grand Theft Auto 5" four years ago, fans have been eagerly awaiting the next installment of the action-adventure game.

The first official lead on when the game might get released came from Leslie Benzies, president of game developer Rockstar Games. In an interview with Develop Magazine, he said, "We don't know what GTA 6 will be, but we've got some ideas."

He further gave a glimpse on how the insights for the game start. He revealed that it normally forms as a simple idea and then works its way toward where the game will be set. Then what type of missions will there be and how different it will be for different states. From there, the map and the story get mixed together. The basic story is then formed and it flows from how they want to work it out so they can put in the different layers of the mission.

Video game aficionados are expecting that "GTA 6" will have an expanded map and that it could be the entire United States, rather than just a single city. There are reports claiming that the next installment of the game might find a new setting in London. This came about after the Rockstar's co-founder Dan Houser said that the game's current location feels too contemporary and all-American and that they wanted the players to experience something different in terms of the game's setting.

Another video game for Rockstar Games, "Red Dead Redemption 2," is slated to be released in 2018 and experts are saying that this could push back the release of "GTA 6" further, most likely in 2020. According to some reports, this move makes a lot of sense especially if "Red Dead Redemption 2's" components are in a lot of ways similar to "GTA Online."

The company will have their hands full in the next couple of years with regular content updates.