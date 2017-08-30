'Grand Theft Auto 5' DLC release date news: What's included in the 'Smuggler's Run' expansion?

The official title logo of "Grand Theft Auto Online: Smuggler's Run." Youtube/Rockstar Games

The latest downloadable content (DLC) for "Grand Theft Auto 5" has arrived and with that, here is a full rundown of what is in the "Smuggler's Run" update.

In "Smuggler's Run," players will team up with Ron Jakowski to smuggle contraband across San Andreas. To do so, players will have to gain access to several aircraft including a single-seat Nagasaki helicopter, a Korean War-era V-65 Molotok fighter jet, and a piston-powered Ultralight glider.

Two brand-new vehicles are also included in the DLC. The first is an unnamed Vapid that is said to be based on the European Ford Escort mk1, while the second one is a two-door automobile called the Grotti Visione.

The vehicles can be stored in a brand-new hangar, which will also serve as a warehouse for the smuggled cargo. With respect to the vehicles' maintenance, players will be assisted by a skilled aircraft mechanic named Charlie.

All these and more are available for the PlayStation 3, Xbox 360, PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Microsoft Windows platforms through the free "Smuggler's Run" update released on Tuesday, Aug. 29.

Later this fall, "Grand Theft Auto 5" will get a brand-new racing mode. The as-yet-untitled game mode will feature a series of mind-boggling tracks and unique vehicles. It will also demand mastery across air, sea and land vehicles.

"New and strategically placed checkpoints will instantly change your vehicle class to match the portion of the course ahead, creating dynamic racing with ever shifting challenges to take the checkered flag," Rockstar Games announced.

Since its release, "Grand Theft Auto 5" has received continuous updates. Additional content can also be unlocked if players purchase the Collector's Edition. For $150, players will get a classic hot rod, a sports bicycle, an electric sports car, a shotgun and a hammer.