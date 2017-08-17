Entertainment
'Gran Turismo Sport' release date, gameplay news: Racing title pushes technology of driving realism to the limit

Vincenzo Castelo

A promotional screenshot of the Tokyo Expressway in "Gran Turismo Sport."Facebook/GranTurismo

Developer Polyphony Digital opened their headquarters in Tokyo for testers try out "Gran Turismo Sport" and the feedback has been positive. The upcoming racing game is looking to push the envelope in terms of graphics and realistic driving simulation while introducing additional changes to the game.

"Gran Turismo Sport" is described as technologically superior in all respects — not just in comparison to other similar video games, but across all forms of technology. This includes special effects and camera work of Hollywood.

Creator Kazunori Yamauchi, who has been there since the very first iteration of the game, expressed that the key to pushing racing games is to get the gameplay driving mechanics as real as possible, coupled with intense visuals that surpass today's existing competition. This is reminiscent of the initial impact that "Gran Turismo" had in its first release in 1997.

The gameplay has been described as on a whole new different level overall. The creation of the game may be so advanced due to the fact that Polyphony aimed for it to be relevant for a very long time. Proof of this is PlayStation 4 Pro compatibility, along with a virtual reality (VR) version in the works.

This assures that "Gran Turismo Sport" will be highly recommended for 4K-resolution gaming, at a steady 60 frames per minute (fps) which may require video game players to switch or upgrade their hardware. Every detail from the dashboard to every bump on the road has been accounted for and will be felt and seen on a visually stunning scale.

"Gran Turismo Sport" will provide players with 17 different locations with 28 variations of track paths and more than 150 cars. Additionally, the game will be introducing the new Campaign Mode which will have Driving School, Mission Challenge, Circuit Experience and Racing Etiquette. Completing these will reward players more cars to be used in the different modes of the game.

"Gran Turismo Sport" will be released on Oct. 17 for the PlayStation 4.

