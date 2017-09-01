'Gran Turismo' PlayStation 4 Limited Edition release date, price news: Expect minimalist design, in-game credits

PlayStation is releasing a new special edition console that is modelled after the game, "Gran Turismo Sport." The console, along with the game, will be available on Oct. 18.

Fans went into full theory-making mode after PlayStation Europe released a teaser through their official Twitter account (@PlayStationUK) last Aug. 21. All the tweet said was that the company is preparing for "something new." It included a ten-second clip, which showed a secret item covered with a red cloth.

A day later, the company revealed in their official blog what they have been hiding — a Limited Edition Gran Turismo Sport PlayStation 4 console.

It comes in two colors: silver and black. Both feature a minimalist, sleek design. The façade of the interface and the controller have the "Gran Turismo" logo clearly displayed.

The console will come with a 1 TB hard disk drive and a DualShock 4 wireless controller with a custom touchpad. The bundle will also have a Day 1 Edition of "Gran Turismo Sport." This early edition will contain $250,000 worth of in-game credits, 60 PlayStation 4 avatars, livery sticker packs, and a chrome racing helmet.

Another version of the console is a Jet Black PS4 edition, which can either come with 500 Gb or 1 TB storage and also, a PS4 Pro edition. These will come with a standard copy of the game on Blu-ray disc, although these will not have the bonus features.

Unfortunately, this special edition PlayStation 4 console is not available worldwide. It is only limited to Europe, Australia, and Japan.

The upcoming "Gran Turismo Sport" game will provide true HDR, 4K, 60 fps display, which makes it compatible for use with HDR TVs. Developers have also taken the realism of the game a step further, by incorporating real-life sounds that will heighten the experience for the players.

The game boasts over 150 cars that have been recreated with extreme precision. It will also feature 17 locations and over 25 various layouts. Creators also incorporated four different modes for players to explore, from Driving School where basics will be taught to more difficult challenges and missions.