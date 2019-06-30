Government wants to 'scrap outdated rules' on wedding venues

The Government has launched its first ever review into the laws that regulate where people in England and Wales can marry.

The Law Commission will look at current regulations over the next two years in the first review of its kind to consider the laws on how and where marriages can take place.

The Government said it wanted to "scrap outdated rules" around wedding venues, many of which date back to the 19th century.

The Law Commission said it would consult faith leaders and those with experience of conducting marriages as part of the review.

The Government said it "recognises the role of religious services as a preferred option for many couples, and values the continuing status of the Church of England as the established church in England", but said current laws "limited" couples in their choice of wedding venue.

At present, civil ceremonies must take place at register offices or in approved premises that have been licensed for the purpose by local authorities. They can also legally marry in a religious ceremony in church.

The Government said that by removing "unncessary red tape", couples would have more choice on where to tie the knot and that the changes would allow people to marry "in a way that is meaningful to them, while continuing to preserve the dignity of marriage ceremonies".

The Government said it also wants to reduce the cost of wedding venues.

Under the changes, couples may be able to hold their civil weddings or civil partnership ceremonies outside, at sea, in private homes or on military sites if they serve in the Armed Forces.

The Government said that any new wedding venue would still have to meet the current test of "solemnity and dignity".

Prime Minister Theresa May said: "The vital institution of marriage is a strong symbol of wider society's desire to celebrate commitment between partners.

"But we can do more to bring the laws on marriage ceremonies up to date and to support couples in celebrating their commitment.

"This review will look at how we can ensure marriage keeps pace with modern Britain."

Justice Secretary David Gauke said: "Getting married is a deeply personal decision, so we want couples to have greater choice in how and where they celebrate their commitment.

"Whilst we will always preserve the dignity of marriage, people from all walks of life should be able to express their vows in a way that is meaningful to them.

"This review will look at the red tape and outdated rules around weddings – making sure our laws are fit for modern life."

MORE ON THIS TOPIC:

Number of religious marriage ceremonies falls to an all time low

Church gives away free weddings to dozens of cohabiting couples