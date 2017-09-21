'Gotham' season 4 spoilers, plot news: R'as al Ghul at his most evil yet; FOX releases new cast photo

Bruce Wayne becomes a vigilante in "Gotham" season 4. Twitter/Gotham

As the fourth season of "Gotham" is set to premiere in a matter of hours, the hype train has gone on full speed. The heroes start establishing themselves while the villains go madder and badder than before. This becomes apparent in the Dark Band trailer of the show, featuring glimpses of various transformations many of the established villains and characters will be going through.

Over the course of three seasons, Bruce Wayne (David Mazouz) has been taking baby steps towards becoming the caped crusader of Gotham city, and at his young age, he is learning how to fight and train and he has even established the no-kill rule his alter ego swears by in the future.

In an interview with Rotten Tomatoes, Mazouz reveals what kind of place Bruce is in his life in the upcoming season. He shared that he is definitely on that train to becoming Batman and has already started beating up petty criminals in the streets in the cover of night. He gets even more ambitious in his vigilante watch as he takes on some of his future enemies too.

Mazouz said that R'as al Ghul (Alexander Siddig) is Bruce's biggest enemy this season. R'as will torture the young Wayne by playing mind games with him. Surprisingly or unsurprisingly, Bruce will also be butting heads with the Penguin (Robin Lord Taylor) as well.

It is understandable that Bruce has a bone to pick with R'as this season, given that he was tricked into killing Alfred (Sean Pertwee) and it was this deed that broke Bruce out of his conditioning. Seeing as R'as made his presence known in the season three finale, it also makes sense that he will serve as the show's big villain in the fourth season.

Mazouz also shared Siddig's take on "The Demon's Head" and said that his version will be the meanest one yet. The actor explained that this version of R'as will do very controversial and awful things – to which the actor expressed disbelief that the network allowed them to do this on the small screen.

As for FOX, the network has released a new cast photo for "Gotham" season 4 which shows all the main characters including R'as and Sofia Falcone, played by Crystal Reed. It also shows off Barbara's (Erin Richards) new look as well as Lee's (Morena Baccarin). All the characters pose against the city's skyline with the moon starting to show itself amongst the clouds looming over Gotham.

"Gotham" season 4 will premiere on Thursday, Sept. 21 at 8 p.m. EDT on FOX.