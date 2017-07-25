'Gotham' season 4 spoilers, plot news: New poster shows the beginning of Bruce's journey; Barbara survives?

Season 4 of "Gotham" is getting closer and for their upcoming panel at the Comic-Con International, a new poster reveals the new subtitle of the series in its upcoming season. Despite what was shown in the season 3 finale, there is one particular character whom everyone could expect to make a comeback of sorts.

The twists and turns that occurred in the season 3 finale certainly shocked and excited a lot of fans. Some characters' real identities were revealed like Butch's (Drew Powell) real name actually being Cyrus Gold, and some were taking their first or next few steps toward what they will become in the future. Selina Kyle (Camren Bicondova) takes a crack at wielding a whip under Tabitha's (Jessica Lucas) mentorship, and Penguin (Robin Lord Taylor) becoming the proud owner of the iconic Iceberg Lounge.

In time for Comic-Con International, TV Insider revealed that the show will be giving out mini-posters of its fourth season. It features two of the show's main characters, Jim Gordon (Ben McKenzie) and Bruce Wayne (David Mazouz) with the newest subtitle "Dawn of Night." This follows the previous subtitles from the show's previous two seasons, "Rise of the Villains" in season 2 and "Mad City" in season 3. Jim is shown towering above a shot of Bruce, from the final scene of the season finale.

The shot of Bruce, in particular, is something many Batman fans are probably the most excited about, given that his future self could be seen looking over Gotham city from the rooftop in the same manner. However, do not expect young Bruce to go full-on Batman just yet, as season 4 will show his journey toward becoming the caped crusader.

With characters realizing what they can become, there is also another character who has survived their grim fate. Hardly anyone stays dead in Gotham city after all, Jerome (Cameron Monaghan) being a popular example.

As somewhat revealed by Mazouz during the Heroes and Villains Fan Fest previously, Barbara (Erin Richards) may have actually dodged death once again. Barbara after all, was electrocuted by Tabitha in the finale, and even though she may have looked dead, fans had a strong feeling that this was not the last of her.

The character was heavily speculated to become the show's version of Harley Quinn, but there was no glimpse nor tease of her becoming the Joker's girlfriend during the finale. When asked how would Jim end up naming his daughter after her to become the eventual Batgirl in the process, Mazouz said that maybe she could come back to being good again and that somewhere down the road, Jim and Barbara will get back together.

Knowing the emotional rollercoaster that both Jim and Barbara have faced whether separately or with each other, it may not be likely any time soon. It does, however, bring about more theories as to how Batgirl will come.

"Gotham" season 4 premieres Thursday, Sept. 28, at 8 p.m. EDT on FOX.