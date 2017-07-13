'Gotham' season 4 spoilers, plot news: David Mazouz claims Batman will appear; Scarecrow returns
"Gotham" has come a long way since it premiered back in 2014. So as the new season nears, expect more news and developments to come out including anticipated characters appearing.
"Gotham" star David Mazouz recently did an interview with ComicBook and revealed some news about the hit FOX series.
Mazouz, who plays Bruce Wayne on the show, confirmed that the iconic superhero Batman will be appearing in season 4. In the last moments of the season 3 finale, viewers saw Bruce as he saved a family in an alley from a mugger and then fled to the top of a building overlooking the city. He wore a black getup, a mask and did the iconic stance reminiscent to that of Batman against the Gotham skyline.
This ending hinted at future Batman developments in the upcoming season, which Mazouz confirmed:
"Bruce really is taking on this vigilante persona and all the things that go along with that. Whether it be creating another persona, a public persona, that's also definitely going to be a major part of Bruce's journey this year. His relationship as this other person. Batman is coming. Absolutely."
Mazouz revealed that he was excited that last season's finale would end on a high note with Bruce. However, he got worried that producers would cut that Batman-like scene on fears that the storyline would be accelerating too fast. Producers didn't cut the scene which left Mazouz very pleased.
In other news, a character that viewers saw in the season 1, the villain Scarecrow, will be returning to Gotham. Multiple cast members confirmed this at the Heroes & Villains Fan Fest in Nashville last Juy 9.
Mazouz said, "Scarecrow comes back in season 4. It's on full blast, I'm really excited."
Drew Powell, who plays Butch Gilzean, added, "It's super creepy, too. You're going to love it."
Season 1's Scarecrow was Dr. Gerald Crane (Julian Sands) but the villain persona will apparently be passed on to his son, Jonathan (Charlie Tahan). He was last seen getting injected with the "cure to fear" by his father. However, Jonathan went insane from the drug, never to be seen again.
"Gotham" season 4 swings back on Thursday, Sept. 28 at 8 p.m. EDT on FOX.
-
If kids won't go to the Bible, how can we make the Bible go to them?
The success of Scripture Union's Christian app, Guardians of Ancora, highlights the importance of digital engagement of the Bible, particularly for children and young adults who are reported as drifting from faith and from the church.
-
Justin Bieber channels Hillsong: 'The devil has no power when you know the LIVING God!'
The devout Christian pop star, who has been visiting, praying and worshipping with other young Christians at Hillsong in Australia, posted on Instagram: 'Let the devil know NOT TODAY! The devil has no power when you know the LIVING God! His name is JESUS!! Why worry when you can worship.'
- US pastor and wife whose sons were killed in 2015 car accident blessed with two baby twin boys
- Missionary's wife appeals for news of her husband, taken hostage in Africa
- Dress-down Sundays for clergy: Is it the shape of things to come?
- Previously suicidal UK Muslim in same-sex marriage says 'God's in my heart,' praises 'guardian angel' husband
- Saint Columba's cell discovered by scientists on Scottish island of Iona
- Christian woman raised in Iran is to become a Bishop in the Church of England
- Mother Teresa's white and blue sari becomes a registered trademark
- How this Jerusalem tattoo parlour is continuing a pilgrimage tradition since 1300
- Christian baker tells 'The View' hosts Jesus wouldn't bake a cake for a same-sex wedding
- Under Trump, most refugees entering the US are now Christians
- Missionary's wife appeals for news of her husband, taken hostage in Africa
- Malta presses ahead with same-sex marriage despite opposition from Church groups
- Exorcisms CAN help with mental illness, says head of Russian Orthodox Church
- Don't put Bibles in aid packs for Muslim refugees, says Philippines archbishop
- ISIS has been purged from Mosul – but many Iraqi Christians fear returning home