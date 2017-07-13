'Gotham' season 4 spoilers, plot news: David Mazouz claims Batman will appear; Scarecrow returns

"Gotham" has come a long way since it premiered back in 2014. So as the new season nears, expect more news and developments to come out including anticipated characters appearing.

"Gotham" star David Mazouz recently did an interview with ComicBook and revealed some news about the hit FOX series.

Mazouz, who plays Bruce Wayne on the show, confirmed that the iconic superhero Batman will be appearing in season 4. In the last moments of the season 3 finale, viewers saw Bruce as he saved a family in an alley from a mugger and then fled to the top of a building overlooking the city. He wore a black getup, a mask and did the iconic stance reminiscent to that of Batman against the Gotham skyline.

This ending hinted at future Batman developments in the upcoming season, which Mazouz confirmed:

"Bruce really is taking on this vigilante persona and all the things that go along with that. Whether it be creating another persona, a public persona, that's also definitely going to be a major part of Bruce's journey this year. His relationship as this other person. Batman is coming. Absolutely."

Mazouz revealed that he was excited that last season's finale would end on a high note with Bruce. However, he got worried that producers would cut that Batman-like scene on fears that the storyline would be accelerating too fast. Producers didn't cut the scene which left Mazouz very pleased.

In other news, a character that viewers saw in the season 1, the villain Scarecrow, will be returning to Gotham. Multiple cast members confirmed this at the Heroes & Villains Fan Fest in Nashville last Juy 9.

Mazouz said, "Scarecrow comes back in season 4. It's on full blast, I'm really excited."

Drew Powell, who plays Butch Gilzean, added, "It's super creepy, too. You're going to love it."

Season 1's Scarecrow was Dr. Gerald Crane (Julian Sands) but the villain persona will apparently be passed on to his son, Jonathan (Charlie Tahan). He was last seen getting injected with the "cure to fear" by his father. However, Jonathan went insane from the drug, never to be seen again.

"Gotham" season 4 swings back on Thursday, Sept. 28 at 8 p.m. EDT on FOX.