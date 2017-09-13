'Gotham' season 4 spoilers: New season focuses on characters; first two episodes reveal Scarecrow's return

Promotional image for Gotham season 4 Facebook/GOTHAMonFOX

The fourth season of "Gotham" is only a week and a half away and fans are excited for the show's return, especially after the trailers and new bits of information have gone out regarding the show's characters. One such character is Bruce Wayne (David Mazouz) himself, who has now taken it upon himself to terrorize the criminals at night as a masked vigilante.

In an interview with TV Line, executive producer Danny Cannon revealed that the fourth season is going to zero in on the characters that inhabit the mad city. This will manifest in different ways all throughout the season and throughout the entire cast. Bruce Wayne's character development, as previously mentioned, will definitely take Jim Gordon (Ben McKenzie), Penguin (Robin Lord Taylor) as well as many others by surprise.

Cannon explained that Bruce is somebody who has been seen and only seen as a wealthy child. He has now become an emerging threat to several characters, including Gordon. He also notes that as Bruce takes this big step in his life, Alfred (Sean Pertwee) will come head to head with R'as al Ghul (Alexander Siddig), who, as Cannon describes, is "an almost amoral figure from such a dark and ancient past coming into Bruce's life," and Bruce, who is at that age where he can be influenced, can create a lot of conflict.

As for Jim, the future commissioner has a lot of things on his plate. From trying to dethrone Penguin alongside his new love interest Sofia Falcone (Crystal Reed), as well as dealing with new DC comics villains that are coming into the fold like Scarecrow (Charlie Tahan), Professor Pyg (Michael Cerveris), Toymaker, and Solomon Grundy formerly Butch Gilzean (Drew Powell).

Meanwhile, the synopsis of the first two episodes of "Gotham" season four have been released. The season premiere, titled "Pax Penguina" revealed that Jim Gordon believes that Jonathan Crane is back in Gotham after learning about the Scarecrow's methods of committing bank robberies. Penguin on the other hand, after opening his Iceberg Lounge, attempts to "license" crime in the city but fails. After encountering R'as al Ghul, Bruce starts his vigilante operations.

The second episode titled "The Fear Reaper" continues the story arc of the Scarecrow, with Jim under pressure to bring him in as a way to prove that the Gotham City Police Department still holds some power. However, he finds himself in a bind when he fights off crazy inmates at Arkham including his own inner demons. Barbara (Erin Richards) surprisingly returns, encountering Selina (Camren Bicondova) and Tabitha (Jessica Lucas). The two consider the risks of joining her in the weapon business.

"Gotham" season 4 will premiere on Thursday, Sept. 21 at 8 p.m. EDT on FOX.