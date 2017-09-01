'Gotham' season 4 spoilers, cast news: New and returning cast members; Latest trailer reveals Bruce's first version of Batsuit

Jim and Harvey bring Penguin to the Riddler in "Gotham" season 3 Twitter/Gotham

After what seemed like a crazy third season, the fourth season of "Gotham" is not showing any signs of slowing down. The villains get badder, the city gets darker, and Bruce Wayne (David Mazouz) is taking his steps towards becoming the city's future Dark Knight.

More villains and possibly even good guys are coming to the mad city in season 4. While the executive producers have been tight-lipped regarding who else is joining or coming back to "Gotham," some stars have been announced to join the show. First off is "Prison Break" actress Marina Benedict. She will be playing Cherry, the owner of the Fight Club in The Narrows. Not much else is known about Cherry, but being a Fight Club owner, she will have some influence and power in that part of Gotham city.

Benjamin Stockham will be playing Alex Winthrop, the grandson of the museum curator and will be friends with Bruce Wayne. Although, it is unknown if he will turn out to be a real friend, or if he will turn on him eventually. Bruce Wayne does not exactly have a trusted set of friends his age on the show apart from Selina Kyle (Camren Bicondova), so fans can only hope he turns out to be one of the good guys.

"Teen Wolf" star Crystal Reed will also be joining the show. She will be playing Sofia Falcone, Don Carmine Falcone's (John Doman) daughter who also becomes a possible love interest for Jim Gordon (Ben McKenzie). Given the events of season 3, which revealed that Sofia's brother Mario Falcone (James Carpinello) was infected with the Tetch virus and shot by Jim, will she harbor any ill feelings towards him?

Meanwhile, the latest trailer for "Gotham" season 4 was released, showing a first look into the first version of what would eventually become the Batsuit. The finale of the third season saw the beginning of Bruce Wayne the vigilante, as he looked at Gotham city from the rooftop. This was similar to what his alter ego would be doing come nightfall in the future.

Perhaps the highlight of the trailer, Bruce appeared to be a lot more geared up, which fans will most likely see in the middle of the season instead of in the beginning right away. The previous trailer did show that he still wore the cut-up ski mask and a hood as he continued his vigilante work. With some help from Lucius Fox (Chris Chalk), his proto-Batsuit consists of a long jacket, heavy-duty gloves, and the first version of what could become the cowl, minus the pointy ears.

The trailer also showed some of the show's already established villains, or future villains. Penguin (Robin Lord Taylor) is back to becoming the big boss of the city's criminal underbelly, with the Iceberg Lounge at that. Edward Nygma (Cory Michael Smith), whom was frozen in the season 3 finale out of the ice; Ivy (Maggie Geha) causing some trouble; Selina Kyle kicking some ass in an alleyway, and the Scarecrow (Charlie Tahan). They will be serving some scares the audience's way (or could this be from the villain's point of view?).

"Gotham" season 4 will premiere on Thursday, Sept. 21 at 8 p.m. EDT on FOX.