'Gotham' season 4 spoilers: Calendar Man might be coming to Gotham; Jim asks Falcone for help in taking Penguin down

Even old friends do not see eye to eye in "Gotham" Twitter/Gotham

"Gotham" already has a roster of established comic villains on the show over the course of three years. Penguin (Robin Lord Taylor), The Riddler (Cory Michael Smith), the mysterious Court of Owls, Hugo Strange (BD Wong), Mr. Freeze (Nathan Darrow), Mad Hatter (Benedict Samuel), R'as al Ghul (Alexander Siddig), and the latest being the Scarecrow (Charlie Tahan) among many other rogues that Batman will be facing in the future.

The show has already begun its fourth season last week, with the second episode continuing the Scarecrow's arc airing tomorrow. In the midst of the newer villains getting introduced and confirmed to go on the season, there is another villain that the show is hoping to bring in.

Speaking to ComicBook.com, the show's executive producer John Stephens revealed that they have plans to introduce Calendar Man this season. Stephens said that they have been talking about bringing the villain onto the show for some time and they were close to doing so this year. However, it also appears that the villain may not have made it into the lineup of rogues that will come this season.

The new villains that did manage to make it this season were Professor Pyg (Michael Cerveris) and Solomon Grundy formerly Butch Gilzean (Drew Powell), so fans should probably anticipate an exciting season nonetheless. Fan-favorite Jerome (Cameron Monaghan) is also going to make a return this year, so fans should not feel too bad about not having Calendar Man come to Gotham just yet.

Meanwhile, spoilers for next week's episode of "Gotham" season 4 hint that Gordon (Ben McKenzie) will resort to other measures in order to stop Penguin from taking over the city. The third episode of the season, titled "They Who Hide Behind Masks," reveals that Gordon will travel to Miami to persuade Carmine Falcone (John Doman) to help him dethrone Penguin. It is there where he meets his daughter Sofia (Crystal Reed), who unexpectedly follows him back to the mad city.

At the same time, it is auction night at Penguin's Iceberg Lounge, where many scramble to get their hands on his prized weapons. Bruce's (David Mazouz) presence at the auction puts him under Penguin's radar and this is possibly where Penguin will see the young Wayne and future caped crusader as a threat.

"Gotham" season four airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. EDT on FOX.