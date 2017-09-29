'Gotham' season 4 spoilers: Butch, Nygma pair up in episode 5; how did Barbara come back?

The Scarecrow is watching over the beds in "Gotham" Twitter/Gotham

As "Gotham" moves forward into their fourth season, it proves to be an uphill battle for the city's heroes. The fifth episode of "Gotham" season 4 revealed that two characters will come together in the most unlikely of ways.

The fifth episode, titled "The Blade's Path" reveals that Edward Nygma (Cory Michael Smith) will cross paths with Butch Gilzean (Drew Powell), but he is not who he used to be. By this time, Nygma has come out of the ice after having been frozen by Victor Fries (Nathan Darrow) in the season 3 finale. Butch, on the other hand, has come back to life after being shot point blank by Barbara (Erin Richards) and it was revealed that his real name was actually Cyrus Gold, better known as the zombie-like villain Solomon Grundy in the comics.

In an attempt to regain power and identity, Nygma will decide to put Butch's abilities to the test. It is likely that he no longer remembers who he was before this and this is probably the start of Butch assuming the Solomon Grundy identity.

Elsewhere, Sofia Falcone (Crystal Reed) will take action by tapping in to Penguin's (Robin Lord Taylor) vulnerable side. Penguin seems to know everything that is going on in Gotham, so it should not be a surprise that he comes across Sofia and learns that she is a Falcone who is possibly trying to overthrow his criminal empire.

As for Bruce (David Mazouz), he has the powerful dagger at his possession, and in turn his bold actions end up surprising all those around him. He was swayed by the shaman in the previous season, and R'as al Ghul (Alexander Siddig) used this to his advantage by having him kill Alfred (Sean Pertwee). So, there is a chance that he could go down that kind of path once again with the dagger in his hands.

Meanwhile, the second episode for "Gotham" season 4 just aired and perhaps one of the questions that everyone has had might just be answered. Barbara was dead, but how did she come back to life?

Not only did she come back to life, but she also sported a new haircut, new wardrobe, a calmer personality, and a whole arsenal of weapons to sell. So, how did she do it?

Speaking to Comicbook.com, executive producer John Stephens revealed that Barbara came back thanks to R'as al Ghul. Stephens went on to reveal that there are going to be elements of Barbara's connection to R'as that will shape her personality moving forward in the story.

The two certainly make a dangerous pair, and Stephens shared that Bruce will find out about their connection at some point in the season but he will not be fully-aware of it for now, of course.

"Gotham" season 4 airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. EDT on FOX.