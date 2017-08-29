'Gotham' season 4 release date, trailer news: Bruce Wayne wears Batsuit prototype, close to becoming Batman?

A promotional image for "Gotham" season 4. Facebook/Gotham

In the fourth season of "Gotham," the young Bruce Wayne (David Mazouz) will wear a black superhero suit and fight criminals in the city.

The trailer for the upcoming run of FOX's hit show was released recently and it shows Bruce donning a Batman suit that is in the early stages of development. He is also wearing a black mask which hints that Bruce may be at the point where he will finally take on the Batman persona.

This was teased in the finale of the last season. Bruce saved a family being attacked by a mugger in an alley and then fled to the top a building overlooking the city. He was wearing black attire and a mask, doing the iconic stance reminiscent of Batman against the Gotham skyline.

The finale wasn't only a highlight of the last season but was also a memorable moment for Mazouz. In a previous interview with ComicBook, the actor talked about the moment when he found that he was going to have the Batman scene.

"I was just in shock and I couldn't really process it. What I was thinking the next week or so was, 'please don't change it, please don't change it, please don't change it.' And they didn't — they made it even better than what he told me was going to happen. I was just so excited," he explained.

It seems that in the new trailer, Mazouz will be getting more hyped as his character will not only be wearing the prototype black suit but will also be fighting villains and criminals in Gotham.

He further expressed, "The trajectory is just continuing in that direction. I would say, I would know it's accelerating in that direction. It's not going to stop."

"Gotham" season 4 will premiere on Thursday, Sept. 21 at 8 p.m. EDT on FOX.