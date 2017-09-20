'Gotham' season 4 release date, plot news: Dark Band trailer features Scarecrow and other character transformations; Jerome teams up with Penguin

Ivy prefers her plants in "Gotham" Twitter/Gotham

This week is the premiere of the fourth season of "Gotham" and if there is anything to take away, it is that the season's big bad is definitely going to cause a lot of trouble for both the villains and the good guys in the city. FOX has released a Dark Band version of the "Gotham" season four trailer and it features several characters, plus one that everyone already knows will be taking further steps in transforming into their future self.

The first half of the Dark Band trailer for "Gotham" shows some of the highlights from the third season. From Bruce Wayne's (David Mazouz) showdown with a faceless Jerome (Cameron Monaghan) in the hall of mirrors, Jim Gordon's (Ben McKenzie) battle with his inner demons thanks to the Mad Hatter (Benedict Samuel), and Oswald Cobblepot (Robin Lord Taylor) exacting revenge on Edward Nygma (Cory Michael Smith) by having Victor Fries (Nathan Darrow) turn him into an ice cube for his Iceberg Lounge.

In the show's fourth season, it certainly picks up some time after the events of the season three finale. Bruce Wayne will go on full force with his vigilante persona, fighting crime at night while maintaining his billionaire status by day.

Jim will continue to battle his own fears and demons as he encounters the person who might be the show's big bad villain in the upcoming season: the Scarecrow (Charlie Tahan). The trailer showed the Scarecrow giving the future commissioner a big dose of his fear toxin in Arkham Asylum, and a glimpse of the things he fears the most: clowns and Lee (Morena Baccarin) trying to take her own life after struggling with so much in the past season.

These fears could drive Jim to slit his wrist with a razor blade, and this is not the first time Jim was driven into trying to take his own life from the horrors he has experienced.

The other characters also make their presence known in the Dark Band trailer, however, Selina Kyle (Camren Bicondova) has taken another step further into becoming her future anti-hero self. Under the unofficial mentorship of Tabitha (Jessica Lucas), she starts fighting thugs in alleyways in perhaps a prototype version of her catsuit and whip. The much-loved Victor Zsasz (Anthony Carrigan) could also be seen enjoying the arsenal of weapons of which the resurrected Barbara Kean (Erin Richards) may own.

Meanwhile, Jerome is naturally going to surface once more in the upcoming season and he will not be alone. As revealed by "Gotham" executive producer John Stephens, he will be forming an unlikely "partnership" with Oswald himself.

Many assumed that Harley Quinn would be arriving in the mad city by the end of the third season to partner up with Jerome as he stays in Arkham. However, fans should expect not to see Harley in Gotham anytime soon.

As to how their alliance might happen, it will most likely be because of a mutual goal and not out of wanting to have a partner in crime. Oswald, after all, has a bone to pick with Jim, and after having had his face punched off, Jerome might be coming after him as well.

"Gotham" season 4 will premiere on Thursday, Sept. 21 at 8 p.m. EDT on FOX.