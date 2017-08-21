'Gotham' season 4 release date, casting news: 'Prison Break' and 'About a Boy' alums join superhero show

A promotional image for "Gotham" season 4. Facebook/Gotham

Two more actors have been added to the cast of the hit FOX series "Gotham" which will be premiering its fourth season very soon.

Marina Benedict and Benjamin Stockham will be joining the growing roster of "Gotham" in the upcoming season.

Benedict will be playing the recurring role of Cherry, the owner of a fight club located in The Narrows that is frequented by the show's villains.

It is expected that Benedict will be sharing screen time with some of the noted antagonists including The Riddler/Edward Nygma (Cory Michael Smith) and Penguin/Oswald Cobblepot (Robin Lord Taylor). Her role will be similar to that of Fish Mooney's (Jada Pinkett-Smith), who was the owner of Mooney's Nightclub and a high-level member of Carmine Falcone's (John Doman) crime family.

Stockham will be playing a guest character by the name of Alex Winthrop, the son of a museum curator. Winthrop and Bruce Wayne (David Mazouz) will be crossing paths and at one point, will go on a mission to find a mysterious artifact.

When other nefarious forces set their eyes on the artifact, the two will end up going on the run and will eventually become friends.

Benedict is known for her work as the assassin Emily Blake in the "Prison Break" revival series. She also appeared on "Torchwood" and "Criminal Minds." Meanwhile, Stockham is known for his work as Marcus on "About a Boy" and has appeared on "Once Upon a Time" and "Sons of Tucson."

In related news, a picture of Sofia Falcone (Crystal Reed), daughter of Carmine, has been released. It shows them with Jim Gordon (Ben Mackenzie).

Sofia will be a potential love interest for Gordon in the upcoming season. Reed is best known for playing Allison Argent on MTV's "Teen Wolf."

"Gotham" season 4 will premiere on Thursday, Sept. 21 at 8 p.m. EDT on FOX.