'Gotham' season 4 release date, cast news: 'Fringe' actor Michael Cerveris joins as Professor Pyg

A promotional image for "Gotham" season 4. Facebook/Gotham

A few weeks before the premiere of "Gotham" season 4, a new character has been confirmed. Known to introduce origin stories of popular Batman villains, the upcoming season of "Gotham" will see the rise of Professor Pyg, to be portrayed by Michael Cerveris.

According to TV Line, Cerveris will be joining the cast of "Gotham" season 4 as Lazlo Valentin, also known as the menacing masked villain Professor Pyg.

Prior to his comeback gig on FOX, Cerveris was popularly known as September the Observer from the now-defunct TV series "Fringe." September the Observer served as an anti-hero in the science fiction series.

With this background, Cerveris will find it easy to take on the disturbing porcine mask of Pyg. In the DC Comics, he was an obsessed psychopath that victimized people by turning them into his hideous-looking servants.

"Gotham" executive producer Danny Cannon made the casting announcement and praised the actor whom he has known for quite some time.

"Michael is one of my best friends. He was in my film school graduation movie when we were both amateurs. And now he's joining the fold as Professor Pyg," Cannon said.

Pyg is among Batman's most dangerous foes, continuously plotting to kill innocent people with the help of Dollotrons, a group of mind-controlled servants. Pyg creates disturbing doll masks and forces people he captures to wear it, ultimately enslaving them to his will.

It will be an interesting part of "Gotham" season 4 seeing Lazlo transforming into Pyg. Although, the new season will also feature a number of other villain transformations, including Selina Kyle (Camren Bicondova) completing her metamorphosis into Catwoman as well as Jonathan Crane (Charlie Tahan) becoming the full-blown Scarecrow.

Meanwhile, the main focus of the season will be Bruce Wayne's (David Mazouz) first attempt to become a masked vigilante, leading the way to the iconic Batman costume, Digital Spy reported.

"Gotham" season 4 will premiere on Thursday, Sept. 21 at 8 p.m. EDT on FOX.