'Gotham' season 4 plot news: 'Batman: Year One' references in season premiere; new photos give first look at Scarecrow

The fourth season of "Gotham" has already begun and fans of both the comics and the show know that the premiere episode alone boasted a number of references to "Batman: Year One." As Bruce (David Mazouz) moved forward towards his destiny as the caped crusader, the rest of the characters have also gone through some transformations as well.

Starting off with Bruce Wayne himself, as told by ScreenRant, the season 4 premiere started right where the events of the season 3 finale left off. Bruce looks over the city in his black vigilante outfit and is on the lookout for criminals in alleys and streets.

His vigilante outfit consists of a cut up ski-mask, a hooded jacket, and a long coat. However, the outfit is only one thing, as the season 4 premiere has already shown the famous disappearing act his future alter-ego adapts. Such was shown in his conversation with Jim Gordon (Ben McKenzie) regarding Penguin's (Robin Lord Taylor) licensing of crime.

When Gordon was about turn back to accept the invitation, Bruce was already gone. That same vanishing act occurred again when Bruce took the list from the person on Penguin's payroll.

Selina (Camren Bicondova) was also seen getting into grips with her future Catwoman persona in the premiere. Tabitha (Jessica Lucas), who has since served as her mentor, placed her in a situation where she runs into some thugs in an alleyway. In true Catwoman fashion, she took them all out and used her whip to do so.

The clothes she was seen wearing was also a step forward into the catsuit she will be wearing in the future. Her relationship with Bruce at the moment also takes things a step further, especially in the scene where the two of them stand on the edge of the rooftop, looking over the city as they would end up doing later on.

Gotham's future commissioner also continues to being one of the good guys in the series, which is more evident in the current season as he faced a similar struggle as Bruce. Jim does not stand for this licensing of crime and his colleagues know it.

Yet, that decision to stay on the good side gets him beaten up in the precinct's locker room. It takes Harvey Bullock (Donal Logue) to tell him to roll with what the current police commissioner wants and respect the licensing of crime that Penguin is doing. Fortunately, things are a little less dark in this show compared to "Year One," where his colleagues would threaten his pregnant wife instead of him.

Speaking of Penguin, he has taken the role of mob boss Carmine Falcone (played by John Doman on the show) had in "Year One." This time, Falcone remains to be retired and spending his days elsewhere, putting Penguin front and center with the base of operations in his Iceberg Lounge. Penguin has even made these licenses legitimate after talking with the city's current mayor and police commissioner.

Meanwhile, new photos gave a first look at the Scarecrow (Charlie Tahan) in "Gotham" season 4. The premiere saw Jonathan Crane finally assume the identity of the fearsome villain by the end of the episode, and his look was often teased in the trailers leading up to the season's premiere.

Fox has released photos from the series, showing the villain in his full costume – complete with his scythe alongside photos from the upcoming episode this week titled "The Fear Reaper." One photo showed him looking at some beds in what looks to be the confines of Arkham Asylum.

Scarecrow has the classic bag over his head, along with the wires around his back which connects his fear toxin and the gas mask that he wears.

"Gotham" season 4 will air on Thursday at 8:00 p.m. EDT on FOX.