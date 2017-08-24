'Gotham' season 4 news: 'Prison Break' baddie Marina Benedict joins cast, Benjamin Stockham grabs guest role

Jim Gordon (Ben McKenzie) and Harvey Bullock (Donal Logue) on their way to turn Penguin (Robin Lord Taylor) over. Twitter/Gotham

"Gotham" is returning with two new characters in its fourth season, with "Prison Break's" Marina Benedict reprising an old role and "About a Boy's" Benjamin Stockham in a new one.

Season 4 of "Gotham" welcomes Marina Benedict of "Prison Break" fame as she returns as Cherry, the owner of a fight club in Gotham's most dangerous neighborhood, The Narrows. Cherry will prove to be both a powerful ally and adversary to the show's characters including Ed Nygma (Cory Michael Smith) and Solomon Grundy (Drew Powell).

Stockham from "About a Boy" will guest star as Alex Winthrop, a grandson of the museum creator whom Bruce Wayne (David Mazouz) first meets as he is tracking a mysterious artifact. Both boys are forced to go on the run when "dangerous forces" find themselves interested in the object, and Bruce is left to "make a choice no one should ever have to make."

As for other castings, it was previously reported that Charlie Tahan will be coming back to play Jonathan Crane, who will be disguising himself as Scarecrow. Crane was last seen in season 2.

Executive producer John Stephens previously told CinemaBlend of the upcoming episode dedicated to Crane's comeback that it will be "a horror movie episode where we really get to see Scarecrow."

"I think he's like purely terrifying. Imagine, rather than the other versions of Scarecrow out there — because there are a lot of different versions — what if you just really tell Scarecrow as a horror movie? Because he could be scary as hell," he added.

On season 4 of "Gotham," fans will witness the birth of many villains that make Gotham the feared city that it is, while Detective Jim Gordon (Ben McKenzie) and Harvey Bullock (Donal Logue) lead the fight against the city's villains. Of course, hero-to-be Bruce Wayne will soon rise to join the fight to keep Gotham safe.

"Gotham" season 4 will premiere on Thursday, Sept. 21, at 8 p.m. EDT on FOX.