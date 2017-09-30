'Gotham' season 4 episode 3 release date news, spoilers: Gordon seeks help from retired mobster to defeat Penguin

Promotional image for "Gotham" season 4. Facebook/GOTHAMonFOX

In the next episode of "Gotham," policeman James Gordon (Ben McKenzie) seeks the help of retired mobster Carmine Falcone (John Doman) to stop Penguin a.k.a. Oswald Cobblepot (Robin Lord Taylor) from taking over the city.

In the trailer for the new installment titled "They Who Hide Behind Masks," Gordon sits down with Carmine and his daughter Sofia Falcone (Crystal Reed) at his mansion. The Gotham City cop tells the mobster, "Penguin has taken over the city. I need your help." Carmine appeared in the first season of the show and was one of the opponents of the Gotham City Police Department (GCPD). However, Gordon now wants to work hand-in-hand with the enemy to take on a bigger adversary.

The new character Sofia is seemingly the right-hand woman of her father's organization. She tells Gordon, "We can do great things together." It remains to be seen what schemes she has up her sleeves and how she and Gordon will work together. It is expected that if Carmine is going to help Gordon, he will want something in return. However, is Gordon willing to give the crooked mobster what he wants?

In the last episode, Penguin doubled down on his mission to make crime semi-legal in Gotham by issuing licenses to criminals which would allow them to perform certain crimes like hold-ups and robberies. This would force the GCPD to look the other way and release bad guys if they happened to catch them with licenses. In effect, crime would still be around, but it would be regulated.

Gordon would not put up with this hence his desire to seek help from Carmine and his forces to contain and put away Penguin and his thugs for good.

"Gotham" season 4 episode 3 will air on Thursday, Oct. 5 at 8 p.m. EDT on Fox.