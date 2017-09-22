'Gotham' season 4 episode 2 spoilers: Detective Jim Gordon puts himself in danger

Promotional image for "Gotham" season 4. Facebook/GOTHAMonFOX

Things are going to get even more interesting in "Gotham." Following the explosive season 4 premiere, Detective James Worthington "Jim" Gordon (Ben McKenzie) accidentally puts himself at serious risk.

Before that, a quick recap. In the season 4 premiere of "Gotham," Detective Gordon feared that Jonathan Crane (Charlie Tahan) was still alive and back in Gotham City after the Scarecrow's signature modus operandi (MO) was used in a series of burglaries.

As a result, Detective Gordon does everything in his power to bring Crane to the Gotham City Police Department (GCPD) despite Oswald Cobblepot / Penguin's (Robin Lord Taylor) licensing of crime in the entire city.

However, things will take a turn for the worse after Detective Gordon accidentally puts himself in a dangerous situation at Arkham Asylum. While there, he is forced to fight off lunatics and the demon within himself.

Aside from that, the upcoming second episode of "Gotham" season 4 will also see Barbara Kean's (Erin Richards) return. With her arrival, Selina Kyle (Camren Bicondova) and Tabitha Galavan (Jessica Lucas) must consider the dangers that come with joining her in the weapon business.

"Each season, she's had a very specific rebirth, and almost every time I got to rebirth her I was able to come up with a new character in a way," Richards, 31, said about her character (via Fuse TV). "And then at the end of this season, there's going to be another huge transformation for her. The transformation that's going to happen at the end of the season is a big secret, so I can't give anything away."

While the Welsh actress refused to go into detail, she did say that the character's huge transformation will involve her reading more comic books.

Episode 2 of "Gotham" season 4, titled "A Dark Knight: The Fear Reaper," will air Thursday, Sept. 28 at 8 p.m. EDT on Fox.