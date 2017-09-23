'Gotham' season 4 episode 2 release date, plot news: Bruce Wayne gets new crime-fighting protective suit

Promotional image for "Gotham" season 4. Facebook/GOTHAMonFOX

In the next episode of "Gotham," Bruce Wayne (David Mazouz) gets a new bulletproof suit to help him fight crime in the city.

In the trailer for the new installment titled "The Fear Reaper," Lucius Fox (Chris Chalk) develops a black prototype suit that can repel bullets and protect Wayne from cuts and bruises. It is also lightweight which will make it easier for him to wear. "I feel safer already," Wayne says to his butler and confidante Alfred Pennyworth (Sean Pertwee).

The suit is reminiscent of Batman's costume in the movies though without the cape and the pointy ears. The show is seemingly building up to the point where Wayne may finally wear the complete Batman suit made famous in the movies and comics. Therefore, it strongly suggests that by the end of the fourth season, fans may be seeing Wayne with the cape and bat mask.

In the last episode, Wayne saved a couple from two thugs who wanted to rob them off their money. Without any protective suit, he sustained some bruises which got noticed by Pennyworth. Wayne also had to deal with Penguin a.k.a. Oswald Cobblepot (Robin Lord Taylor) and his desire to manage crime in the city and make it somewhat legal. However, with the help of policemen James Gordon (Ben McKenzie) and Harvey Bullock (Donal Logue), they were able to thwart Penguin and his nefarious plans.

A new enemy also returned in the last episode by the name of Scarecrow a.k.a. Jonathan Crane (Charlie Tahan). He redeveloped the vaporous fear toxin that was capable of making people see their worst nightmares come to life. Scarecrow will appear once again in the upcoming episode where he will sow fear in the hearts of anyone who gets in his way.

"Gotham" season 4 episode 2 will air on Thursday, Sept. 28 at 8 p.m. EDT on Fox.