'Gotham' season 4 episode 1 plot rumors: Synopsis revealed in time for Comic-Con; returning villains teased

With the announcement of "Gotham" coming to Comic-Con International, Warner Bros. has released what could be the synopsis for the first episode of "Gotham" season 4. Will it be able to answer the questions that were left after the season 3 finale? That remains to be seen.

Season 4 will pick up on the aftereffects of the Tetch virus that affected almost all of the city's citizens. The remaining villains are competing for power now that the Court of Owls has supposedly been destroyed and possible threats may appear to wreak havoc on the city once again. Jim Gordon (Ben McKenzie) and the Gotham City Police Department (GCPD) will certainly be busy.

As fans and viewers may have seen in the season 3 finale, new villains have risen and one of them being Ra's al Ghul (Alexander Siddig) himself. Revealed to be the one who is really in control of the city, what will he do next?

Penguin (Robin Lord Taylor), on the other hand, might be busy trying to regain his title of being the king of Gotham's criminal underworld. He will likely be preoccupied with the setup of his new establishment, the Iceberg Lounge. Fans of the comics will know that this is where all criminal activity tends to happen.

As seen in the finale, Bruce (David Mazouz) is slowly but surely starting to walk down the path to becoming the caped crusader everyone knows and loves. Season 4 will most likely have Bruce continue this journey. His faithful butler and mentor Alfred (Sean Pertwee) will be there to help him out, but could this also mean he will end up seeking the help of Ra's al Ghul too?

Apart from the supposed synopsis of "Gotham" season 4, there have also been teases of some villains that will most likely be making a return to the mad city. Producer Danny Cannon has taken to Instagram to tease fans of the return of Victor Zsasz (Anthony Carrigan), the infamous hitman working for mob boss Carmine Falcone (John Doman).

Another villain who is said to be returning is Jonathan Crane, or as he is more popularly known as, the Scarecrow. His origins will be further explored in season 4, and in a fashion similar to that of the Mad Hatter's (Benedict Samuel) Tetch virus, he might cause trouble to the city and its citizens with his fear toxin.

"Gotham" season 4 will premiere on Sept. 28.