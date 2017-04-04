'Gotham' season 3 spoilers: Bruce Wayne undergoes major transformation in new sneak peek
The transformation of the young Bruce Wayne into the popular Caped Crusader is expected to begin when "Gotham" returns for the final eight episodes of season 3.
Based on the teaser video called "The Transformation Begins," the young Master Bruce (David Mazouz) looks back on all the bad things that happened to him in the past as he starts his strength training to become the future Batman.
Mazouz talked about the changes that his character will go through in the upcoming episodes of "Gotham" season 3 during an appearance at the recently concluded WonderCon event during the weekend.
"Bruce will go through a major transformation in these last eight episodes of the season, and it will result in him making a decision that he's been searching for, for a very long time," the young actor stated during the panel. "It will be the most important decision of his life. He is going to live out the reason he was created, and it will have very bad consequences for Bruce — catastrophic consequences. I don't want to give away too much, but it's not going to be pretty."
Meanwhile, executive producer Danny Cannon also said in the same event that one of the other characters will possibly turn into the dark side. According to Cannon, Camren Bicondova's Selina Kyle could possibly learn "the real dark arts."
She might even be involved with other female villains like Tabitha Galavan (Jessica Lucas) and Barbara Kean (Erin Richards). The executive producer hinted that they are leaning toward the exploration of a female-only gang that may involve Selina, Tabitha, and Barbara.
In addition, Cannon also revealed that the City of Gotham will go through a lot of challenges first before things get any better.
FOX will air the next episode of "Gotham" season 3 on Monday, April 24, at 8 p.m. EDT.
Ghost in the Shell imagines a new kind of life after death
Can a robot have a soul? Would you replace your failing eyes with HD, night vision-enabled machines? Would you still be you if you did? These don't seem like particularly important questions now, but in the world of Scarlett Johansson's new anime-remake Ghost in the Shell, they're absolutely vital.
Duggar girls share their thoughts on love: Don't 'date anyone who doesn't share the same goals as you'
The Duggar girls from "Counting On" definitely know a thing or two about love. Many of them have enjoyed courtships, gotten married, and are now raising the next generation of Christian kids.
