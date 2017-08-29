'Gotham City Sirens' release date, plot news, and rumors: Movie not cancelled, still in development

Harley Quinn drinks her espresso behind bars in "Suicide Squad" YouTube/Warner Bros. Pictures

Among the number of films that were included in the slew of surprising announcements and rumors the past week is "Gotham City Sirens." In the midst of rumors regarding the film's cancellation, an insider from Warner Bros. revealed that the spin-off movie is not cancelled but still in development.

Ever since the news of a Joker and Harley Quinn movie, rumors suddenly circulated on the internet that "Gotham City Sirens" is no longer going to be made. Forbes reached out to an insider from Warner Bros. to ask about these rumors. The insider told them that the team-up trio of Harley Quinn, Poison Ivy, and Catwoman are important and make a very cool team.

The all-female anti-hero team up proved to be a good move made by Warner Bros. and DC. Not only would the concept be unique from the existing superhero movies on the franchise's film slate, but in other comic book movie franchises as well.

On the other hand, the Harley Quinn and Joker movie could provide a perfect set up for the inevitable breakup of the duo. Since the events of "Suicide Squad" ended with Jared Leto's Joker breaking Harley out of Belle Reve, it is only natural that the movie about the two could follow, leading to their breakup and Harley becoming an independent character. Her independence will help form the team up with Poison Ivy and Catwoman, and their movie will naturally follow the events of the Joker and Harley Quinn movie.

Leto and Margot Robbie are set to reprise their roles for the Joker and Harley Quinn movie, and will be present in the future films in the DC Extended Universe. No news yet on who will be portraying Catwoman and Poison Ivy. David Ayer will be helming "Gotham City Sirens," and the possible plot is based on the DC comics' title of the same name.