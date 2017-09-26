Gordon Ramsay's new FOX show to fix restaurants in only 24 hours

Gordon Ramsey during the panel for FOX's "MasterChef Junior" at the Television Critics Association presentations in Pasadena, California, January 17, 2015. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

Chef-turned-TV host Gordon Ramsay could be considered the most prolific celebrity chef in recent history. From hosting one show after another, such as "MasterChef" and "Hell's Kitchen," Ramsay is back with a new show focused on failing restaurants and how the Michelin chef turns it around.

According to reports, FOX has ordered a brand-new series from Ramsay. Called "Gordon Ramsay's 24 Hours to Hell & Back," the upcoming show will focus on the celebrity chef as he travels across the United States to help food establishments on the verge of shutting down their businesses.

Along with a semi-truck that has been transformed into a mobile kitchen, Ramsay will look for the cause of the restaurant's failure, how it got there and will provide them with the knowledge and tools needed to turn things around before 24 hours runs out. Currently, FOX network has committed to air episodes of the unscripted reality show.

In an interview with Deadline, FOX President of Alternative Entertainment and Specials Rob Wade Rob Wade said, "The restaurant business is one of the toughest there is — and no one knows that more than Gordon. Watching him try to save these businesses, not to mention restore the livelihoods of hardworking men and women, really puts pressure on — and doing this as the clock ticks challenges like never before."

Ramsay has been the FOX's biggest brand in terms of their reality shows. "MasterChef Junior" has earned him an Emmy nomination. He has also produced other cooking-related shows for the network. Aside from that, Ramsay also headlined "Kitchen Nightmares" and the recently concluded "The F Word."

The culinary personality will serve as the show's executive producer through his production company Studio Ramsay in a joint venture with All3Media. Michael Van Briesen, Chris Brogden, Layla Smith and Greg Lipstone will also executive produce.