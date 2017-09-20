'GoPro Hero 6' photo leak: New version can shoot 4K footage at 60 fps

The GoPro official logo. Facebook/GoPro

Just days before the rumored release date of "GoPro Hero 6," leaked pictures of the device has made its way to the Internet. It has been hinted prior by GoPro CEO Nick Woodman that a sixth version of the highly-popular action camera would go live this year, but the whole company has kept mum on the details and release date. That is, until recent leaks have come to light.

Just last week, Photorumors managed to acquire a leaked photo of the Hero 6. Based on the photo, it looks highly similar to its predecessor, the "GoPro Hero 5" with its color and physical design, but apparently, the biggest difference is that the latest version will now be able to shoot videos in astonishing 4K resolution at 60 frames per second (fps).

It is a decent upgrade compared to the Hero 5, as it is only limited to shooting 4K footage at 30 fps. Fans of the action camera have been yearning for this feature for years. However, even though the doubled shooting capacity is now strongly possible, it is not yet confirmed whether the Hero 6 will provide 4K stabilization. This is something that is missing from the previous version.

A source from Canada also sent The Verge another unofficially announced photo of the Hero 6. According to the package, the new version of the action camera will not only be able to shoot 4K resolution videos at 60 fps, it can also shoot 1080p footage at 240 fps. This means that the Hero 6 will be able to capture slow-motion footage that is 10 times slower than in real life.

Based on the leaked specifications, it seems that GoPro intended its flagship action camera for this year to be more of an upgraded version of the Hero 5 rather than focusing on a physical re-design. Aside from the new shooting capabilities of the Hero 6, no other features have come to light. This only means that avid GoPro fans must wait until the 28th of Sept. for the company's official announcement of the product.

The "GoPro Hero 6" is rumored to sell at a retail price of $499 in the U.S.