GoPro Hero 6 Black release date, specs rumors: Leaks suggest 4K 60 fps video capture, 240 fps slow-mo footage

Official render of the GoPro Hero 5 camera. GoPro

The GoPro Hero 6 Black has not yet been officially announced but rumors about the action camera have been surfacing online for the past few days. Leaked renders of the alleged Hero model give hope to photographers longing for an action camera with 4K video capture support as well as clearer slow-motion footage.

According to The Verge, the latest leaks for the GoPro Hero 6 Black comes from a screencap of the product's Best Buy page in Canada. The listing for the suspected Hero 6 Black camera includes 4K video capture with a frame rate of 60 frames per second (fps), which is an improvement over the GoPro Hero 5's 30 fps. The camera lens also is expected to boast a 12-megapixel sensor.

Another interesting feature upgrade of the GoPro Hero 6 Black is its capability to shoot footage with 1080p resolution at 240 fps. This would allow the camera to capture subjects in slow motion, which is about 10 times slower than real-time motion.

The GoPro Hero 6 Black may also be the first camera to get rid of Ambarella, the chipset that powered previous devices developed by GoPro. It could be replaced by a powerful custom processor tagged as "GP1." This will be one of the Hero 6 Black's notable specs that will set the camera apart from the previous GoPro devices.

In terms of overall appearance, the GoPro Hero 6 Black may not be too different from the Hero 5 Black. The upcoming camera is expected to sport the same waterproofing feature as the previous iteration, allowing it to survive underwater up to 33 feet.

According to Slash Gear, GoPro CEO Nick Woodman has been dropping hints of an upcoming premium camera from the company since February.

It is speculated that the GoPro Hero 6 Black's launch will happen this September, with GoPro's rumored new Fusion 360-degree camera expected to be revealed as well. The latest product leaks point towards a Sept. 28 release date, with the GoPro Hero 6 Black priced at $649 CAD, or roughly equivalent to $499 USD.