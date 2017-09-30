GoPro Fusion 360 release date, price, specs news: VR camera to ship this November, costs $699

GoPro's latest 360-degree VR camera, Fusion, will launch this November. GoPro

GoPro has finally revealed their latest lineup of professional cameras, including the Fusion 360-degrees VR shooter. The unveiling of Fusion 360 happened at the company's special event in San Francisco last Friday. The shipping of the cameras is expected to start this November, with the starting price of $699.

GoPro CEO Nick Woodman led the announcement of the new GoPro cameras during the event. As reported by The Verge, the company's consumer version for the 360-degree professional camera had already been teased way back in 2016 at the Consumers Electronics Show (CES). Woodman described the Fusion 360 as "six GoPro cameras fused into one." People who are fond of shooting footages in 360-degree view can get the best quality possible with 5.2K resolution.

According to Engadget, GoPro signed a partnership with different media organizations such as Fox Sports, USA Today, Accuweather, and Getty Images to test the features of Fusion 360 in a pilot programming broadcast. Coming next month, the public can now have a feel of using a professional spherical camera to capture breath-taking sceneries.

The hardware specs of the GoPro Fusion 360 include two special lenses that can capture videos with 5.2K maximum resolution at 30 frames per second (fps). The camera has 18 MP image sensors that can shoot spherical photos, plus audio sensors that can record 360-degree sound. The device has impressive waterproofing feature that it can survive up to 16 feet underwater to capture footages. The Fusion 360 VR camera is also compatible with most of GoPro's mounts.

The GoPro Fusion 360 is packed with essential radio features like GPS, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth. It also has motion sensors such as an accelerometer, a gyroscope, and a compass, which is an important part of the camera as it is used to stabilize 360-degree views.

With regards to the Fusion 360's software features, GoPro highlights the new OverCapture feature, which introduces a variety of options for users to capture 360-degree images with Fusion. Other spherical cameras usually shoot 360-degree footage and yields product in 360-degree view. With OverCapture, users can translate the spherical view into a more generic 1080p flat videos.