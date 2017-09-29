Google's Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL specs leak ahead of official launch

The Google Pixel is the predecessor of the upcoming Pixel 2 phone. Google

Google's next generation Pixel phones will be unveiled next week, but prior to the big event, details of the upcoming Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL have surfaced online, revealing the competitive specifications of the search giant's flagship phone.

Android Authority, which has been historically accurate with its leaks, has leaked some major details surrounding the new Pixel handsets. According to the leak, the new phones will be powered by a Qualcomm 835 Snapdragon processor and will have selections of either 64 GB or 128 GB.

While the new Pixel phones will be some of the last major flagship releases this year, it will still be following the trend of minimal bezels, which has been a prevailing design among smartphones.

While the Pixel 2 will retain the original Pixel's form factor, the Pixel 2 XL will have a screen to body ratio of 80 to 85 percent. The Galaxy S8 Plus released earlier this year had an 84 percent ration, while the new iPhone X has 82.9 percent.

The original Pixel and Pixel XL set the bar high for smartphone cameras when they were released last year, and they did it even without image stabilization. This year, the new Pixel phones are expected to offer image stabilization on both its rear and front-facing cameras. It would be interesting to see how they will top the original Pixels' camera performance.

The new smartphones will also sport dual stereo speakers, a feature that was previously seen in Google's Nexus line. However, with the improvement of the speakers, the upcoming phones are losing the headphone jack. The only port that will be present in the new phones is the USB type-C. Depending on the region; consumers may receive a pair of USB-C earphones.

Taken directly from HTC's U11, the Active Edge feature is being adopted by the Pixel line as well. They will have squeezable sides that can perform various functions.

Google will unveil the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL on Oct. 4.