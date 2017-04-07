Google Pixel XL 2 specs news, rumors: Clues for 'Muskie' device found on Android OSP

Speculations are now circulating that an updated version of the Google Pixel XL is now on its way, with the device dubbed as "Muskie."

This secret was discovered by Android Police, who found the name on the Android Open Source Project (AOSP, or OSP), a web-based platform development initiative of Google for Android-related products and projects. The website also previously found the "Walleye," the code name of Pixel 2, on the OSP.

Google has become known for hiding their smartphones behind the names of fish. In the past, Pixel and Pixel XL were given the code names "Sailfish" and "Marlin." The Nexus line also had fishy monikers, with Nexus 5, Nexus 5X, Nexus 6, and Nexus 6P dubbed as "Hammerhead," "Bullhead," "Shamu," and "Angler," respectively. It seems that Google has no plans of veering away from their own tradition, given that both "walleye" and "muskies" are freshwater fish varieties from North America. Because muskies are bigger than walleyes, speculations are now going on that the former refer to the Google Pixel XL 2, while the former refers to Google Pixel 2, which is the smaller-sized handset.

Aside from "Muskie" and "Bullhead," a third code name, "Taimen," which is yet another type of fish, was also found in the Android OSP. However, no hints have been given yet on what kind of device this is, with some proposing that this is an update of the Nexus 7 tablet, while others are theorizing that this is a phablet or a large phone, bigger than the Google Pixel XL 2 given the size of this fish variety. In another article, Android Police postulated that "Taimen" is a completely different product, unlike "Muskie" and "Walleye," which are successors of existing handsets.

Google has yet to make official announcements about the upcoming handsets they will be releasing to the market.