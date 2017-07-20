Google Pixel XL 2 rumors: Google going large with six-inch display
The Google Pixel XL 2 is poised to give Apple's iPhone and Samsung's S-series a run for their money in terms of screen real estate.
According to Android Police, Google's follow-up to last year's Pixel XL is likely to have a significantly larger display than the 5.5-inch AMOLED screen of the search giant's initial attempt to get a share of the premium smartphone market segment. The report claims that the Pixel XL 2, which is codenamed "Taimen," will have a six-inch AMOLED screen. If true, this shows that Google is ready to give Apple, Samsung, and LG a run for their money.
XDA-Developers, on the other hand, reported that the Pixel XL 2 might come with an always-on screen function. This will effectively allow users to turn the Pixel XL 2 into a functional information screen even when it is locked.
Android Police added that the Pixel XL 2 would probably revive the HTC U11's squeezable frame feature that allows users to activate Google Assistant even when the phone is turned off.
For its camera, the new Pixel XL will most likely get an upgrade from last October's first Pixel XL. Citing a source, 9to5Google stated that the focus of the Pixel XL 2 is on improving its low-light capability. However, consumers hoping for higher megapixels might be disappointed as the report indicated that Google is not keen on having a high-resolution camera but will "compensate in extra features." It remains to be seen what those extra features will be, though.
When it comes to processing power, the Pixel XL 2 is expected to be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 chipset with a 4-gigabyte random access memory, making it at par with the Samsung S8 series.
For its price, consumers can expect to shell out around $800 for the Pixel XL 2 as Google is reportedly jacking up its price by $50 compared to the first versions of the phone.
-
Diagnosed with cancer, this Christian got through it by praying and painting Jesus' last day on earth
From witnessing and experiencing the energy of the power of prayer and being part of painting'Golgotha', his version of the Stations of the Cross, Derek Culley came through two heart attacks and cancer with an inner calm and serenity that he has to this day when engaged in art and art making
-
How the least perfect people are sometimes the most important for God's plan
You may not feel special or important, but as a Christian it is very possible that God may already have a plan that requires your assistance. It might be something big, or it might be something small; but whatever it is, if it is God's plan, it will be important, because you are important to God.
- Canon: How a Bible card game is helping students learn how Scripture began
- Top musicians are to sing all 150 Psalms in one weekend. What can this teach our world today?
- Was this Catholic cardinal a saint or a pro-Nazi war criminal?
- Diagnosed with cancer, this Christian got through it by praying and painting Jesus' last day on earth
- The face of Christ? Turin Shroud does contain the blood of a torture victim, research suggests
- Would-be bride turns canceled $30,000 wedding reception into banquet for the homeless
- How the least perfect people are sometimes the most important for God's plan
- Alt-right popularity drives black Southern Baptist pastor to leave denomination: 'I've had enough'
- 3 conversations Christians can no longer ignore
- Prince William and Kate meet Salvation Army anti-trafficking worker in Poland
- How this passionate Christian from Samaritan's Purse is helping to save lives in war-torn northern Iraq
- You aren't coming through here: Nuns build chapel to block fracking gas pipeline
- ISIS receipt surfaces in Mosul for sale of 20-year-old woman to jihadi for $1,500
- 16-year-old Christian boy is the latest victim of Pakistan's blasphemy law
- More than 9 in 10 British kids don't go to church: Here's how Scripture Union is helping change that