Google Pixel XL 2 rumors: Google going large with six-inch display

The Google Pixel XL 2 is poised to give Apple's iPhone and Samsung's S-series a run for their money in terms of screen real estate.

According to Android Police, Google's follow-up to last year's Pixel XL is likely to have a significantly larger display than the 5.5-inch AMOLED screen of the search giant's initial attempt to get a share of the premium smartphone market segment. The report claims that the Pixel XL 2, which is codenamed "Taimen," will have a six-inch AMOLED screen. If true, this shows that Google is ready to give Apple, Samsung, and LG a run for their money.

XDA-Developers, on the other hand, reported that the Pixel XL 2 might come with an always-on screen function. This will effectively allow users to turn the Pixel XL 2 into a functional information screen even when it is locked.

Android Police added that the Pixel XL 2 would probably revive the HTC U11's squeezable frame feature that allows users to activate Google Assistant even when the phone is turned off.

For its camera, the new Pixel XL will most likely get an upgrade from last October's first Pixel XL. Citing a source, 9to5Google stated that the focus of the Pixel XL 2 is on improving its low-light capability. However, consumers hoping for higher megapixels might be disappointed as the report indicated that Google is not keen on having a high-resolution camera but will "compensate in extra features." It remains to be seen what those extra features will be, though.

Advertisement

When it comes to processing power, the Pixel XL 2 is expected to be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 chipset with a 4-gigabyte random access memory, making it at par with the Samsung S8 series.

For its price, consumers can expect to shell out around $800 for the Pixel XL 2 as Google is reportedly jacking up its price by $50 compared to the first versions of the phone.