Google Pixel 2 XL release date, specs, price rumors: Leaks reveal two color variants with $849 starting price

Google

There is still a few weeks away before the expected unveiling of the Google Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL, although leaks of the handsets' build have already surfaced online. For one, a leaked render of the Google Pixel 2 XL reveals the smartphone being sold in two color variants.

Droid Life published newly leaked images of the Google Pixel 2 XL. The photos reveal that the handset will come in two color variants, namely the black option and a new color mix of white and black. The latter is seen to have black glass panel at the back.

The black variant of Google Pixel 2 XL is similar to the original Pixel XL's design. As for the two-tone color option, it still has the same features of the original handset but made sleeker with its black and white combination.

The look also seems to match the latest Android 8.0 Oreo update, according to Tech Crunch. Furthermore, it is noticeable in the leaked renders that the Pixel 2 XL will sport a similar glass component at the top and aluminum-clad casing at the bottom.

The Verge reported that the Google Pixel 2 XL with a base storage option of 64 GB will be priced at $849. The larger 128 GB storage variant will cost $949, although buyers may end up shelling out a little over $1,000 with the sales tax applied.

For those who can't pay in full, Google is expected to offer installment promos that go up to 24 months. The 64 GB Google Pixel 2 XL can reportedly be paid $35.38 monthly, while the 128 GB variant will cost $39.54 a month.

It is rumored that the Google Pixel 2 XL, made by LG, will sport a 6-inch organic light-emitting diode (OLED) screen. This display setup is similar to that of the new LG V30 smartphone. Pixel 2 XL will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 836 processor.

It was reported that the Google Pixel 2 model will highlight squeeze gestures similar to the HTC U11. Even though the smaller Pixel 2 model is made by HTC, the Pixel 2 XL is expected to get similar squeeze-prompted features as well.

The Google Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL will be unveiled during a special keynote event on Wednesday, Oct. 4.