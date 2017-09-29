Google Pixel 2 XL release date, specs, price news: Details leak ahead of Oct. 4 launch

The Google Pixel phone is displayed during the presentation of new Google hardware in San Francisco, California, U.S., October 4, 2016. REUTERS/Beck Diefenbach

The upcoming Google Pixel 2 XL is getting a lot of hype from the teasers that the company has been posting on social media as well as from the leaks that are spreading online. Google is expected to unveil the device on Wednesday, Oct. 4.

According to TechRadar, the Google Pixel 2 XL will be just a little bit larger than the company's upcoming flagship phone, the Google Pixel 2.

The Google Pixel 2 XL is also known as the company's newest plus-sized smartphone. Compared to last year's iteration, tech experts are also expecting its camera resolution to be higher and its screen will probably be wider.

The official release date of this unit might be available in the weeks following the Oct. 4 launch.

As for the price, reports suggest it will cost about $849, which is $100 more than its predecessor smartphone. The price is also said to be depending on the smartphone's memory. The $849 price would be for the 64 GB unit. Users wanting the 128GB model will have to add $100 more for the upgraded model.

The difference from last year's launch of the Google Pixel XL is that the price started at $749 for the 32 GB model. It is a step up that the company doubles the memory for the starting price of the sequel of their plus-size flagship phone.

Meanwhile, there is uncertainty if Google will come out with 64 GB models for the initial memory capacity because there is a possibility that the company will go straight to 128 GB.

On the other hand, random-access memory (RAM) has not been specified in the leaks but the device could be powered by the Snapdragon 835 processor.

Music lovers and video fans might also appreciate that the new Google Pixel 2 XL will reportedly have stereo speakers — but without a headphone jack.

Don't miss the unveiling of the new Google smartphone next week.