Google Pixel 2 updates: Upcoming device may have accidentally leaked
Google may have accidentally leaked its upcoming smartphone, Google Pixel 2, following leaks of its codes.
A report from Android Police reveals that Google is working on Google Pixel 2, code-named "Muskie," after seeing codes in the Android Open Source Project (AOSP). This time, it was Google's automated update bot called "Treehugger" that gave it away, since it was reporting the target for changes during the time the leak was spotted.
Aside from "Muskie," the portal also saw the code names "Walleye," which could be a smaller version of the second-generation Google Pixel, and "Taimen," which has very few details at the moment.
According to Forbes, these code names give a hint on the sizes of the upcoming devices, given that Google has a history of using fish names as code names and attributing the weight of the fish to the sizes of the smartphones.
For instance, in 2012, the company called the 4.7-inch Nexus 4 "Mako." In 2013 and 2014, the 5-inch Nexus 5 and the 6-inch Nexus 6 were released, respectively, and they were code-named "Hammerhead" and "Shamu" prior to their launch. In 2015, the 5.2-inch Nexus 5X was called "Bullhead," while the 5.7-inch Nexus 6P was referred to as the "Angler." Meanwhile, in 2016, the 5.1-inch Pixel was called "Sailfish," while the 5.5-inch Pixel XL was named "Marlin" prior to its launch.
Given these, since "Walleye" weighs about 11kg, "Muskie" about 17kg, and "Taimen" about 100kg, the portal believes that these could imply that Google may be releasing Pixel 2, Pixel 2 XL, and Pixel 2 XXL, respectively.
Meanwhile, the specifications of the upcoming devices are still uncertain at the moment, but 9to5 Google reports that the 3.5mm headphone jack may be removed from Google Pixel 2. In addition, it may carry the Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor, receive enhancements on its camera features, and incorporate water-proof features.
Also, it is expected to cater to the premium market, according to Rick Osterloh, head of the company's hardware department, in an interview with Android Pit at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona last month.
The second iteration of Google Pixel may come around October this year.
-
