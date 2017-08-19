Google Pixel 2 to feature HTC's Active Edge squeezable frame

The Google Pixel 2 will adopt HTC's squeezable frame feature. Reuters/Beck Diefenbach

The second generation of Google's Pixel line of smartphones will be arriving later in the year, with manufacturing duties rumored to be handled by HTC for the Pixel 2 and LG for the Pixel 2 XL. In a filing made to the Federal Communications Commission (FCC), HTC confirmed that the Pixel 2 will be adopting its squeezable frame for added functionality called "Active Edge."

Spotted by 9 to 5 Google, screenshots from the FCC filing reveal an "Active Edge" setting under "Languages, input and gestures." "Active Edge" gives the user additional control over the device by assigning a function that is triggered by squeezing the phone. In the document, squeezing the phone would launch the Google Assistant.

The "Active Edge" functionality was prominently featured in HTC's U11, which was released earlier this year. While the squeezable frame of the phone was seen as nothing more than a gimmick, fans will have to wait for the Pixel 2's release to see if HTC has added any improvements to the feature.

Aside from the squeezable edge, the documents also confirm that the Pixel 2 will arrive with the new Android 8.0. The new operating system has yet to be named but is scheduled for release on Aug. 21.

Another specification revealed in the document is the storage capacity of the phone. The photo indicates that the phone has 50.66 GB free storage space while 21 percent is being used, revealing a capacity of 64 GB.

As a previous leak has confirmed, the Pixel 2 will be featuring a set of front-facing stereo speakers located on the bottom bezel of the phone. However, this comes at the expense of the 3.5 mm headphone jack, as Google seems to be following a trend that Apple started with the iPhone 7.

Due to the timing of the FCC filing, it is expected that the Pixel to will be released by October.