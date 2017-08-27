Google Pixel 2 to come out this October with Snapdragon 836

The Google Pixel 2 will adopt HTC's squeezable frame feature. Reuters/ Beck Diefenbach

Google is making the same moves as last year: the Google Pixel 2 will be unveiled exactly one year and one day after its predecessor was launched, and the flagship phone will be the first to carry a better processor than its smartphone peers.

The announcement of the Google Pixel 2 line of devices will be on Oct. 5, according to famous leak source Evan Blass who tweeted the phone's release date and processor on Aug. 24.

Google's second-generation Pixel handsets, powered by Snapdragon 836 SoC's, will be unveiled on October 5th. — Evan Blass (@evleaks) August 24, 2017

The 2016 Pixel line was unveiled on Oct. 4, 2016, in addition to Google Home, Google Wi-Fi, Daydream VR, and a 4k Chromecast. The phone came with a Snapdragon 821 processor. Most flagship smartphones at the time only have the Snapdragon 820 processor, giving the Pixel an immediate advantage given its better processor chip.

The sequel to the Pixel line will carry Snapdragon 836, while predictably, most other flagship phones only have the Snapdragon 835 or lower. Snapdragon 836 will be around 10 percent faster than the 835 with slightly higher central processing unit (CPU) and graphics processing unit (GPU) maximum speeds. It also allows for improvements to the phone's battery life.

The 4.97-inch high-definition (HD) resolution Pixel 2 will be coming with 4 GB random access memory (RAM) and possibly 64 GB storage with two front-facing speakers and unfortunately no earphone jack. The phone will likely come with a 2,770 mAh battery.

The Pixel 2 XL, meanwhile, is fitted with a 6-inch display that offers 1440-pixel resolution and a 3,450 mAh battery. The premium phone also comes with a high-end design with thinner borders, an Always on Ambient Display mode, and a squeezable frame that allows users to launch Google Assistant even when the phone's screen is off.

The original Google Pixel was sold for $649 (32 GB) and $749 (128 GB), while Google Pixel 2 XL retailed for $769 (32 GB) and $869 (128 GB). This made Google's Pixel series more expensive than its Nexus series.

Reports claim that in addition to the Pixel 2 line, Google will also announce a new Chromebook and a smaller version of the Google Home.