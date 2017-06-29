Google Pixel 2 specs rumors: Walleye, Taimen specs revealed
There is no doubt that Google Pixel 2 is one of 2017's highly anticipated smartphones. Official statements about the upcoming device are scarce; yet, leaks keep coming and things are getting more exciting for Pixel enthusiasts.
XDA-Developers claimed to have obtained a legit set of details of the forthcoming Google devices codenamed Walleye and Taimen, respectively. The said source also noted that the below information came from a reliable source.
Walleye, the smaller Pixel phone, is said to sport a 4.97-inch display supported with FHD resolution, an "almost identical" design to the smaller Pixel released last year. Walleye is likely to follow Samsung Galaxy S8 in terms of powering the device with the latest processor, the Snapdragon 835. More so, 4 GB of random access memory (RAM) is expected along with a 64 GB of storage.
The bigger Pixel called Taimen will feature a 5.99-inch display and will offer a 1440p OLED panel from LG. Unlike the iPhone 7 Plus and the recently released OnePlus 5, Taimen will not join the dual camera trend. Instead, it will stick to a single snapper with dual LED flash. If rumors happen to be true, Taimen will possibly have similar specifications with Walleye.
A Japanese blog called Soku noted that the new traces of the upcoming Pixel phones were spotted in a system file courtesy of HTC U11. Interestingly, the said site published a list of codes that revealed M2 and S2. Such finding strengthens speculations that they are the codes used for the new Pixel phones as the M1 and S1 refer to Google Pixel and Pixel XL.
Even the tech firm designated to manufacture the latest Google devices is not clear as of press time as there are rumors pointing to LG and other speculations leading to LG. Until official statements are released courtesy of Google Pixel 2 phones' management, everything should not be taken with a grain of salt.
