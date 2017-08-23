Google Pixel 2 release date, specs rumors: Leaked FCC filing reveals 'Active Edge' feature

The Marlin blue variant of Google Pixel Google Pixel product page

The unveiling of Google Pixel last year was proven to be a success, managing to find its place in the market with the big brands such as Apple's iPhone 7 and Samsung's Galaxy S7 dominating the sales. Pixel, the rebranded high-end smartphone from the tech company, boasts a sophisticated lineup of features but the whole package comes with a more affordable price tag compared to upper mid-range and high-end handsets in the shelves today. With this, it is no longer a surprise if Google comes up with Pixel 2, and according to the rumors, the bigger and better Pixel smartphone is arriving soon.

The latest in the rumor mill suggests that Google Pixel 2 will highlight a special feature called "Active Edge." This came from a recent documentation from the US Federal Communications Commission (FCC) website, in which the device thought to be the Pixel 2017 was seen to have special squeezable edges that will prompt different actions, NDTV reported.

The leaked FCC filing was first noted by Android Police, in which the long-standing rumors regarding the Google Pixel 2 manufacturer are also confirmed. It appears that HTC is indeed Google's partner in developing the new Pixel handset. For one, the said Active Edge feature of Google Pixel 2 is comparable to the Edge Sense feature introduced by HTC U11 smartphone.

As reported by Value Walk, the Google Pixel 2 is rumored to be the first handset boasting a powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 836 SoC, which is one step ahead of the current Snapdragon 835 chipset being used in the current high-end mobile devices. However, it is still possible that the Pixel 2 will stick to the current SD 835. It is also thought that the Google Pixel 2 will have features to make the devise more customizable, wherein users can assign different commands to specific parts of the smartphone according to their preference.

The leaked FCC documentation could also be suggesting that the Google Pixel 2 will be powered by Android O or Android 8.0, the next major Android OS version after Android 7.0 Nougat. Other rumored specs of the Google Pixel 2 include a 64GB internal storage option, plus the absence of the 3.5mm headphone jack that will be replaced by a similar earpiece socket of Apple's iPhone 7.