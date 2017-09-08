Google Pixel 2 release date, specs news: Smartphone to come with wireless headphones?

The Google Pixel 2 will reportedly adopt HTC's squeezable frame feature. Pictured is the original iteration of the device. REUTERS/Beck Diefenbach

The Google Pixel 2 is expected to be released this October, and a new set of leaks about the upcoming smartphone's features have reached awaiting fans.

Google's new flagship phone has long been rumored to not have the 3.5 mm headphone jack, and some sleuthing done by fans seemingly confirms that specific Pixel 2 feature — or lack thereof.

9to5Google dug through the latest beta version of the Google app and saw clear references to "Bisto" headphones, which appear to be headphones that will run Google Assistant.

The decompiled application shows lines of code that clearly reference headphones to be used with Google Assistant. "Your headphones have the Google Assistant. Ask it questions. Tell it to do things. It's your own personal Google, always ready to help," one line said.

Of course, there's a chance that Google may not ship these features at all since the app is only in beta phase. There's also no confirmation on whether or not the headphones mentioned will be wired or wireless. Although, if it's true that the Pixel 2 won't be coming with a headphone jack, then the wireless version seems to make more sense.

The Pixel 2 is also reported to be coming with IP68 water resistance and electronic image stabilization on its cameras. The upcoming smartphone is said to have two memory variants: 64 GB and 128 GB. It will have a 4.97-inch Full HD (1080 x 1920) display, with thick bezels on top of and below the screen.

The Pixel 2 is also expected to come with the latest Android version, known as Oreo, and will be powered by the latest Qualcomm processor, the Snapdragon 836.

An XDA report also said that the phone will come with a squeezable frame, allowing users to launch Google Assistant without having to turn on the screen.

The Google Pixel 2 and its large-screen variant, the Pixel 2 XL, are rumored to be unveiled on Thursday, Oct. 5.