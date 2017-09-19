Google Pixel 2 release date, specs news: iPhone contender finally gets an October reveal

Google's teaser advertisement for the Google Pixel 2. Google

With the iPhone X and iPhone 8's impending release, Google is not showing any signs of backing down from the competition, as it unveiled it new Google Pixel 2 android phone.

In Google's new advertising campaign, it asked people to stay tuned for more on Oct. 4. This is keeping in line with the previous reports of the Pixel 2 getting released on Oct. 4 or 5.

Rumors for the upcoming Google smartphone contender suggest that the phone will make use of the powerful and compact Snapdragon 835 processor with 4 gigabytes (GB) of RAM, pressure sensitive sides, and, of course, water and dust resistance. Like the Samsung Galaxy S8 and Note 8, it may also feature an always-on display.

In addition to the six-inch display and the narrow bezels, the Pixel 2, like the previous Pixel version, which was also released on Oct. 4 last year, will come in standard and XL versions.

If the rumors are true, the Pixel 2 would not be the first phone with "squeezable" sides, as HTC's U11 smartphone already has this function where a "squeeze" gesture to the phone's sides would bring up the camera or launch other applications. Regardless, this feature would be very useful for the phone, as it can be used to interact with the Google Assistant, which is the android counterpart of Apple's Siri.

Apparently, as speculated by The Verge, the stiff competition between Apple and Google has become even more fierce with the coinciding announcements of the Pixel and the release month of iPhone X. Google even released a teaser video with someone typing questions in the Google search engine. The questions targeted the cons of the first Pixel phone, other impractical and fragile Android brands, as well as Apple's iPhone.

At this point, however, there is no conclusive data about the Pixel 2's features yet. More information is expected to be unveiled with the flagship phone's announcement on Oct. 4.