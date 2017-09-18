Google Pixel 2 release date news: Specs confirmed; longer battery life and Google assistant

A logo is pictured at Google's European Engineering Center in Zurich April16, 2015. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

With all the buzz that has been going around the iPhone release, Google has been planning to release their own smartphones on Oct. 4, which is a little over a week after Apple came out with their three new mobile devices. In fact, Google has even launched a teaser trailer to whet everyone's appetite for their gadget needs.

There are multiple videos on YouTube that detail the features of the upcoming Pixel 2. Aside from videos that analyze its capabilities, there are videos that compare them pound-for-pound with the rest of the top-tier competition such as the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus, and the Samsung Galaxy S8. According to International Business Times, there might be two versions of the new mobile device by Google, which will come in a 4.97-inch model and a 5.99-inch.

These sizes are comparable to the flagship handheld device products of Apple and Samsung, but the main difference is that Google has made major improvements over the first Pixel phone, upgrading most of the features that its predecessor had. The Pixel 2 is hinted to have a quad high-definition (QHD) screen that will have a resolution capacity of 2560x1440 organic light-emitting diode (OLED) display. This feature was made by company LG.

Another significant news that the trailer alludes to is the Google Assistant that is comparable to Siri, which is Apple's user assistant. It is almost assured that Google will add their own personal touches to the upcoming assistant, and it could even be possible that the assistant is not only more functional but even more personable compared to Siri. Additionally, the Pixel 2 will have an always-on-display option to keep the phone on at all times.

The Pixel 2 is predicted to have a Qualcomm Snapdragon 836 processor with 4 GB random access memory. This is a tad lower compared to Apple's hex core, which means the Pixel 2 could see some efficiency issues specifically with its high-end resolution and higher-end camera. The camera is at 16 megapixels at the back, and 12 megapixels in front. However, the internal memory can be expanded up to two terabytes, which is the capacity of a normal desktop.

Additionally, there will be a similar feature to that of HTC phones, which is the "Active Edge" which allows for users to access certain features of the phone by simply squeezing the edge of the bezel.

Some of these could just be pure speculation or rumors that have fallen through the grapevine. However, people who are interested in what is shaping up to be a primary contender in the smartphone industry will know the full scope of Google's Pixel 2 when it is unveiled on Oct. 4.