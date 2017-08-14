Google Pixel 2 news: High resolution phones with no headphone jacks

The Google Pixel is the first smartphone to feature Google Assistant. (screenshot from Google's YouTube video of Pixel) YouTube/Google

Coming soon in the world of smartphones is Google's flagship phone. Initially rumored to have three releases, the number of Pixel 2 releases have come down to two: a 4.97-inch display and a 6-inch display.

The Pixel 2 phones came with its own set of nicknames: Walleye, the larger Muskie, and the even larger Taimen. The Muskie was allegedly axed, however, leaving only the Walleye and the Taimen, which may be announced under the name Google Pixel 2 XL.

Walleye will be sporting a 4.97-inch display with full HD resolution. The Google Pixel 2 will have 4 GB random access memory (RAM), possibly with 64 GB storage. Rumors suggest that Google's upcoming flagship will not have a dual camera set-up. The phone will also have two front-facing stereo speakers, which will unfortunately replace the 3.5 mm headphone jack.

Meanwhile, the Pixel 2 XL will have a 6-inch display with 1440-pixel resolution. Rumors suggest that the phone will be manufactured by LG. It is said to have a higher-end design and thinner borders. It may also come with an Always on Ambient Display mode, as well as a squeezable frame, allowing users to launch Assistant even with the screen off.

Both phones will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor. Waterproofing is definitely coming to the Pixel phones, said one leak. The Pixel 2 will likely be at 2,770 mAh and the Pixel 2 XL at 3,450 mAh.

Little tidbit we were told in October last year that I forgot about: “Waterproofing definitely coming with next Pixel device.” — Stephen Hall (@hallstephenj) January 25, 2017

Last year's Google Pixel retailed for $649 (32 GB) and $749 (128 GB), while Google Pixel 2 XL sold for $769 (32 GB) and $869 (128 GB), making Google's Pixel series more expensive than its Nexus series. Google only sold one million units of the Pixel and Pixel XL, which means that if they want to increase sales for the Pixel 2, they will have to lower their prices.

The original Google Pixels were released in October 2016, which means the Pixel 2 may be released in October of this year.