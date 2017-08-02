Google Pixel 2 leak reveal serious design drawbacks that may turn off users
With its upcoming flagship phones, Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL, Google will be looking to improve its position in the smartphone race against the likes of Apple's iPhone and Samsung's Galaxy S and Note series. Unfortunately, a leak reveals some design features that erase the phones' edge over its competitors and that could potentially turn off consumers.
In a tweet posted by OnLeaks showing detailed three-dimensional renders, it is revealed that Google has followed Apple's lead and removed the 3.5 mm headphone jack from the new Pixel phones. Unlike the first Pixel release, the renders also show a larger camera that no longer sits flush with the body but instead protrudes on the back surface.
#Google #Pixel2 & #PixelXL2 (names TBC) 360° video dimensions (based upon factory CADs) on behalf of @MySmartPrice https://t.co/YWb5A6Yf72 pic.twitter.com/0beNMP3q3V— Steve H. (@OnLeaks) July 26, 2017
When the iPhone 7 was released, its removal of the headphone jack was met with disgruntled responses from many. That is why when the Pixel was released last year, Google took advantage of the situation by marketing that it still had the 3.5 mm headphone jack. However, based on the leak, it looks like Google has changed its position and willingly dropped a clear advantage over the iPhone.
In the meantime, the bestselling android phones, Samsung's Galaxy S and Note Series still retain the headphone jack.
With the original Pixel phones, Google boasted the best smartphone camera on the market. Aside from the powerful technical features, the camera was also aesthetically pleasing as it sat flush with the body of the phone. This was an advantage compared to the iPhone and the Galaxy phones, which sport protruding cameras that hit the surface every time the phone is put down.
What allowed for the flush design of the Pixel was the removal of the optical image stabilization (OIS) as it connected camera movement to the gyroscope. Video quality suffered a little bit as a result. It is possible, however, that Google may be bringing back the OIS, causing the larger, bulging design.
While OnLeaks has been historically accurate in its leaks, Google has not made any official announcements about these features.
The Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL are expected to be released sometime in October.
-
3 reasons I'm not an atheist (and I'm still a Christian)
For more than 10 years I've been hosting a radio and podcast show called Unbelievable? that brings Christians and non-believers together to ask tough questions of each other.
-
Making a splash: Methodist minister baptises 16-month-old toddler in the sea
A Methodist minister surprised holidaymakers this week when she baptised a baby in the sea at Weymouth beach.
- Influence, unprecedented access and an 'impact on policy': Are evangelicals tightening their grip on Trump's White House?
- 7 ways to help your children encounter God this summer
- A gift from God: 7 Bible verses about rest
- 'An eye for an eye': What the Bible tells us about revenge
- Faith, works and a way out of the guilt trap
- How is the Hebrew Bible different from the Christian Old Testament?
- Can science prove Christian meditation works?
- Shining light or shrinking violet: Did Jesus contradict himself?
- Praising God in everything: Horatius Bonar, pastor and hymn writer
- Hobby Lobby smuggling scandal: Israeli police arrest 5 antiquities dealers in Jerusalem
- Iraqi town elects first ever Christian woman as mayor
- Vatican promotes 'tourism with a human touch' in seasonal message
- Christians protest as new report shows devastating impact of Trump's refugee policies
- Jerusalem archaeologists prove biblical fire actually happened
- Iranian Christian Maryam Zargaran is released from prison