Google Pixel 2 leak reveal serious design drawbacks that may turn off users

With its upcoming flagship phones, Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL, Google will be looking to improve its position in the smartphone race against the likes of Apple's iPhone and Samsung's Galaxy S and Note series. Unfortunately, a leak reveals some design features that erase the phones' edge over its competitors and that could potentially turn off consumers.

In a tweet posted by OnLeaks showing detailed three-dimensional renders, it is revealed that Google has followed Apple's lead and removed the 3.5 mm headphone jack from the new Pixel phones. Unlike the first Pixel release, the renders also show a larger camera that no longer sits flush with the body but instead protrudes on the back surface.

When the iPhone 7 was released, its removal of the headphone jack was met with disgruntled responses from many. That is why when the Pixel was released last year, Google took advantage of the situation by marketing that it still had the 3.5 mm headphone jack. However, based on the leak, it looks like Google has changed its position and willingly dropped a clear advantage over the iPhone.

In the meantime, the bestselling android phones, Samsung's Galaxy S and Note Series still retain the headphone jack.

With the original Pixel phones, Google boasted the best smartphone camera on the market. Aside from the powerful technical features, the camera was also aesthetically pleasing as it sat flush with the body of the phone. This was an advantage compared to the iPhone and the Galaxy phones, which sport protruding cameras that hit the surface every time the phone is put down.

What allowed for the flush design of the Pixel was the removal of the optical image stabilization (OIS) as it connected camera movement to the gyroscope. Video quality suffered a little bit as a result. It is possible, however, that Google may be bringing back the OIS, causing the larger, bulging design.

While OnLeaks has been historically accurate in its leaks, Google has not made any official announcements about these features.

The Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL are expected to be released sometime in October.