Google Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL release date news, specs rumors: Large Pixel 2 shifting to bezel-less design; Launch expected after iPhone 8 event

A white Google Pixel 2016 smartphone Google website

Google has remained quiet about the next iterations of 2016's Pixel and Pixel XL smartphones. Recent rumors suggest that the Google Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL launch will take place in the next few weeks after the unveiling of the Apple iPhone 8 next month.

There is still no official information about the specs and design of Google Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL. However, WCCFTech reported that the Pixel 2 XL variant will have a bezel-less appearance. It appears that Google and its partner company HTC is giving special attention to Pixel 2 XL, although consumers who opt to buy the Pixel 2 still has the assurance of a worthwhile mobile device experience. Users can expect a better and faster performance with Pixel 2 as both the regular and XL variants will have the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 836, the most powerful processor yet from the chipset maker.

Possible differences between the Google Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL are the dual camera feature and RAM capacity. The Pixel 2 XL is more likely to get the dual-lens camera upgrade, while the Pixel 2 will stick with a regular camera. Also, the Pixel 2 XL is expected to have larger RAM capacity as huge devices with larger battery capacity can contain larger RAM.

Perhaps the interesting similarity of the two Pixel 2 variants is the lack of a 3.5-mm headphone jack, similar to Apple iPhone 7. This change will give way to a special wireless pair of headphones to be used with Google Assistant. The new Pixel 2 headphones can be paired with the device easily.

Tech leaker Evan Blass said that the unboxing event of the handsets is set on Oct. 5, just a few days after Apple's iPhone 8 event in September. Aside from the new Pixel 2 smartphones, Google is also expected to reveal their other upcoming products, a new Chromebook variant and a smaller Google Home system.