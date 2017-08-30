Life
'This is not a court of religion': Judge orders Muslim man to stand in court
Christian girl placed with Muslim foster carer is returned to grandmother after court ruling
Christian MPs join more than a hundred backing holiday hunger bill
Pope Francis in Myanmar: He can expect rape, war crimes and ethnic purging
Awaiting the footsteps of the Messiah: How Jews follow the 'twists and turns' of Jerusalem with love
Charity Commission finds public benefit in Plymouth Brethren Gospel Hall Trusts
Why the Church needs to reclaim Halloween
Council under fire after Christian girl placed under Muslim foster parents
Australian Anglican church elects Kay Goldsworthy as first female archbishop
Conviction costs: Sinister Salome and the brutal beheading of St John the Baptist

Google Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL release date news, specs rumors: Large Pixel 2 shifting to bezel-less design; Launch expected after iPhone 8 event

Juan Miguel Salonga

A white Google Pixel 2016 smartphoneGoogle website

Google has remained quiet about the next iterations of 2016's Pixel and Pixel XL smartphones. Recent rumors suggest that the Google Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL launch will take place in the next few weeks after the unveiling of the Apple iPhone 8 next month.

There is still no official information about the specs and design of Google Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL. However, WCCFTech reported that the Pixel 2 XL variant will have a bezel-less appearance. It appears that Google and its partner company HTC is giving special attention to Pixel 2 XL, although consumers who opt to buy the Pixel 2 still has the assurance of a worthwhile mobile device experience. Users can expect a better and faster performance with Pixel 2 as both the regular and XL variants will have the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 836, the most powerful processor yet from the chipset maker.

Possible differences between the Google Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL are the dual camera feature and RAM capacity. The Pixel 2 XL is more likely to get the dual-lens camera upgrade, while the Pixel 2 will stick with a regular camera. Also, the Pixel 2 XL is expected to have larger RAM capacity as huge devices with larger battery capacity can contain larger RAM.

Perhaps the interesting similarity of the two Pixel 2 variants is the lack of a 3.5-mm headphone jack, similar to Apple iPhone 7. This change will give way to a special wireless pair of headphones to be used with Google Assistant. The new Pixel 2 headphones can be paired with the device easily.

Tech leaker Evan Blass said that the unboxing event of the handsets is set on Oct. 5, just a few days after Apple's iPhone 8 event in September. Aside from the new Pixel 2 smartphones, Google is also expected to reveal their other upcoming products, a new Chromebook variant and a smaller Google Home system.

More News in Life
RECOMMENDED STORIES
AROUND THE WORLD
Sponsored Articles
MORE ON CHRISTIAN TODAY