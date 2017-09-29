Google Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL news: Massive specs leak before next week's official launch

Google's teaser advertisement for the Google Pixel 2 and PIxel 2 XL. Google

One of the most anticipated smartphone releases this year, the new generation of Google Pixel phones is scheduled to launch next week on Oct. 4. With the rumored specs said to be floating around Google Pixel 2 and Google Pixel 2 XL, it is not hard to surmise that they are going to be two of the best smartphones to be released this year. Yet, can they compete with the likes of the newly-released Samsung Galaxy Note 8 and iPhone X?

Android Authority recently released a massive leak concerning the phones' specs, and it seems that some rumors are true. Apparently, the tech website got the scoop from an exclusive source, which they independently verified.

So, what should prospective buyers expect from Google's upcoming flagship devices? Apparently, the cameras would be superb, as Google plans to add optical image stabilization (OIS) to both devices' front and rear cameras. Last year, the Pixel and Pixel XL sported impressive camera features without OIS, so this year's flagship devices would be really extra. They are going to be dubbed "Pixel Cameras" and will also feature Google's own "Imaging Chip.

The "E-Sim slot" is also something to look forward to, as Google apparently plans to be the first smartphone to feature such. This means users can switch from network to network without replacing sim cards, something that the Apple Watch 3 already has.

When it comes to the battery, the Pixel 2 XL will come in a 3520 mAh capacity, 100 mAh larger than its predecessor. However, the Pixel 2 will retain the same battery capacity from last year's, which is 2700 mAh.

It looks like Google is also taking a page out of Apple's book, as this year's flagship's devices will likely remove the headphone jack. It is not yet verified why Google is opting out this feature, but experts think that this is in connection with the upcoming release of Google Assistant equipped wireless ear buds.

Also, the recent leak also claimed that with every purchase of the Google Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL, users will be able to enjoy five years of free unlimited Google Drive space. It is a good selling point, as this will help Google Drive users achieve huge savings over time.

For the full list of the leaked specs, click here. No verified price point has been set for both devices, but rumors tout that the Pixel 2 will be priced at $649 for the 64 GB version and $749 for the 128 GB version, while Pixel 2 XL will probably cost $849 for the 64 GB version and $949 for the $128 model.