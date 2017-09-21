Google Home Mini release date, specs rumors: Smaller speaker to take on Amazon Echo Dot

A promotional photo for Google Home. Google

The mini version of Google Home has been in the rumor mill for some time now, with several leaks pointing towards the new smart speaker's imminent release. Latest leaked images of Google Home Mini reveal three different color variants as well as a relatively cheaper price tag. It is also being tagged as the closest rival of Amazon's popular Echo Dot mini speaker, once it is out in the market.

According to Droid Life, the Google Home Mini will be about the size of a hockey puck, based on the leaked renders that the online publication posted. Also, it was revealed that the Google Home Mini will be released in three color options, namely Chalk, Charcoal and Coral.

The leaked images also suggest that the Google Home Mini might not be a wireless device like the original version of the smart speaker. Still, even though the mini version will have a wired connection, it is expected to boast of the same smart features of the Google Home.

The Google Home Mini can be used to organize the user's schedule, set reminders, read the latest news, among other helpful features.

According to Business Insider, the Google Home Mini may have a downside due to its reduced size. Users cannot expect that the mini variant will boast sound quality that is as powerful as the Google Home. The speaker cover of the Google Home Mini cannot be replaced, unlike the original speaker. Thus, users cannot change the color of the mini smart speaker.

The Google Home Mini will reportedly cost $49, which is almost similar to the Amazon Echo Dot. Smart speaker enthusiasts see the Google Home Mini attempting to steal Echo Dot's spotlight as the most popular smart speaker in the market today.

For one, Google Home Mini will be powered by Google Assistant, which has proven to be as popular as Amazon's very own voice assistant, Alexa. However, there is more to be done for Google Home Mini to take on Amazon Echo Dot, as the latter is listed as the best smart speaker, according to a recent market research.

The Google Home Mini is expected to be revealed along with the new Pixel handsets and Pixel Chromebook laptop at a special keynote event on Wednesday, Oct. 4.