Google Chromebook Pixel 3 release date, specs rumors: Follow-up Chromebook laptop to arrive this fall

The Chromebook Pixel laptop from Google Wikimedia Commons/Pmsyyz

It has been a long time since Google released their current lineup of Chromebook laptops. If the rumors are true, the Chromebook Pixel 3 will be launched soon despite Google's recent comments that they have no plans in making a follow-up Chromebook laptop.

The rumor source who claims to be involved with Google, said that the Chromebook Pixel 2's successor will be unveiled together with the new Google Pixel 2 handset in a special unboxing event this fall. According to Android Police, Google might have been secretly working on the Chromebook Pixel 3. It is also believed that the development of the new Chromebook will be finished by the third quarter of 2017.

GSMArena recalled Google's statement back in 2015 about discontinuing the Chromebook Pixel line. However, the tech giant might only be thinking of upgrading the Chromebook since it is already outdated. Its competition Apple MacBook and MacBook Pro series have recently updated, making the Chromebook Pixel 2 left behind by a few years. It will be a wise move to catch up in the competition.

If ever the Google Chromebook Pixel 3 turns into reality, expect that the high-end netbook will boast monster improvements from its predecessor. For one, it is likely to be the first laptop to receive the Andromeda OS, which is rumored to be a crossover between Chrome OS and Android firmware. Trusted Reviews reported that this will make the Chromebook Pixel 3 a 2-in-1 machine, having the features of both an Android mobile device and a Chromebook laptop.

Other rumored features of the Google Chromebook Pixel 2 are the 360-degree rotatable hinge, a 12.3-inch screen, and a Wacom stylus compatibility. The top-end variant of Chromebook Pixel 3 is expected to have 128 GB internal storage and 16 GB RAM.

Although there is still no confirmation from Google, it is believed that the Chromebook Pixel 3 will be officially revealed later this year. The unboxing of the new Chromebook laptop and Pixel handset is expected at the fall keynote event, together with the unveiling of the smaller variant of Google Home speaker.