Google Chromebook Pixel 3 release date, specs, price rumors: Upcoming laptop will be known as Pixelbook

A promotional image of the Google Chromebook (2015). Google

The arrival of the Google Chromebook Pixel 3 this year has been in the rumor mill for quite some time, though there were no clear signs of when the next top-end laptop made by the popular search engine company would be released. However, leaks of the new Chromebook Pixel have emerged earlier this week, but according to the details, it will be known as the Google Pixelbook.

Droid Life provided the leaked images of the supposed Google Chromebook Pixel 3 or Google Pixelbook. It is noticeable in the photos that the next laptop from Google will be a top-tier product. One of the highlights of the said laptop is that it has a flip feature to transform itself into a tablet. The Pixelbook is also shown with stylus pen support.

According to The Verge, the Google Pixelbook will be released in one color variant only, silver. The laptop will have three internal storage options, namely 128 GB, 256 GB and 512 GB. The prices of the storage variants are $1,199, $1,399 and $1,749, respectively.

People may find the price tag to be a bit heavy, although they still need to shell out extra bucks as its stylus pen, called the Pixelbook Pen, will be sold separately for $99.

The Google Pixelbook is also rumored to have a 360-degree rotatable hinge, allowing the laptop to change into different forms aside from laptop and tablet. The new laptop is likely to sport a 12.3-inch display compatible with a Wacom stylus pen.

One of the hottest expectations from the Pixelbook is that it will be packaged as a 2-in-1 notebook, functioning as an Android device and a laptop. The laptop's hybrid nature will be made possible by the rumored Andromeda operating system, which is the combination of the Android software and the Chrome platform.

Google stated back in 2015 that there was a chance of the Chromebook Pixel laptops being discontinued. Although, the company may find itself back in the competition soon as the Chromebook Pixel 2's rivals in the market, like the MacBook Pro, have already received a major hardware refresh.

The Google Pixelbook is expected to be launched alongside the new Pixel 2 handsets and Google Home Mini at the company's event on Wednesday, Oct. 4.