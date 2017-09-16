Google Chromebook Pixel 3 release date news, specs rumors: Launch in October expected alongside Pixel 2 smartphones

A promotional image of the Google Chromebook (2015). Google

Google will be holding its next keynote this October and the public expects that the event will highlight the Google Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL smartphones. The tech giant might also be able to squeeze in the launch of the new Google Chromebook Pixel 3.

Google's upcoming hardware launch is scheduled for Oct. 4, with their latest promotional campaigns hinting at the arrival of new Pixel handsets.

According to The Verge, it is possible that the company will not only focus on the Pixel 2 but also on their other latest hardware. Particularly, the release of a new Chromebook Pixel laptop has already been rumored for a long time.

Google may finally take the opportunity to upgrade the current version of the Chromebook Pixel. The Chromebook Pixel 2 laptop has been around for two years and it is likely that a major hardware update will happen soon to catch up to the competition.

When the Chromebook Pixel 3 becomes a reality, it is rumored to be packaged as a 2-in-1 netbook, functioning both as an Android device and a laptop. The hybrid nature of the 2017 Chromebook Pixel could be made possible by the Andromeda operating system, which is the combination of the Android software and Chrome netbook platform.

Rumors also suggest that the Google Chromebook Pixel 3 will sport a 360-degree rotatable hinge, allowing the laptop to change into different forms. The new Chromebook is expected to receive a 12.3-inch display compatible with a Wacom stylus pen.

As for the internal specs of the machine, Chromebook Pixel 3 could have a maximum storage option of 128 GB, while the random-access memory (RAM) capacity may go up to 16 GB.

Back in 2015, Google made a statement that they might discontinue the Chromebook Pixel series. However, with the brand's top rivals in the market being upgraded recently, it is possible that the Google laptop will receive a makeover very soon.

Based on the reports, Google is also planning to unveil a smaller version of Google Home, aside from the new Pixel smartphones and Chromebook Pixel 3.